Henry Rakotomalala, alias “Ririh be”, is not plus

The political family of the Big Island loses one of its great political figures. Henry Rakotomalala commonly known as Ririh be, leader of the Federation of Ex-Detainees and Political Victims (FEDEP) is no more. Ririh be was a fearless activist who always dared to speak directly what he thought. He came to prominence following the political crisis of the early 2000s, after which he was imprisoned.

According to information, ceremonies to pay him last respects are planned, at his home in Andoharanofotsy, then at the FLM Ambatovinaky, up to Toamasina where he will be buried on Wednesday afternoon. Since last night, political groups have already come to comfort his family. Tim is one of the first to offer his condolences to her.

Ravo Andriantsalama

