Hepatitis C screening: the offer has been extended to Bergamo and the sampling points in Piazza Brembana and Serina have also been activated

Given the high participation in the regional HCV screening campaign, aimed at citizens born between 1 January 1969 and 31 December 1989, the Pope John XXIII Asst has extended Saturday morning availability at the Bergamo Hospital Blood Testing Center and activated the possibility of carrying out tests also at the collection points in Piazza Brembana and Serina.

Access to the blood sampling center of the Bergamo hospital for Saturdays in December (16, 23 e 30) request an appointment, to be scheduled online on the Papa Giovanni XXIII Asst website (from the home page, in the «Care and Assistance» menu, click on the «Hepatitis C Screening» item) while in Piazza Brembana (testing point of the “Don Palla” retirement home) and in Serina (testing point of the municipal clinic), access It is free without reservation and possible from 7.30 to 9, on Tuesday and Friday (Piazza Brembana) and Monday and Wednesday (Serina) respectively until the end of the year.

Free test

The test is free and can only be carried out once in this screening process. People who test positive will be contacted again to start the diagnostic in-depth process, and possibly for subsequent treatment in the hepatology clinics of the Papa Giovanni XXIII Asst.

Updated information and the complete list of withdrawal pointsor where it is possible to carry out HCV screening are always available on the company website.

