Her future? Alajuelense makes official the departure of Honduran Alex López after five years in Costa Rica

#future #Alajuelense #official #departure #Honduran #Alex #López #years #Costa #Rica

2023-12-30

This Saturday morning the Alajuelense Sports League announced on its social networks the departure of Honduran Alex López after five years in Costa Rican soccer.

The 31-year-old midfielder did not appear at the start of the Manudo team’s preseason led by Argentine coach Andrés Carevic, so he terminated his six-month contract.

“Thank you very much Alex! The catracho midfielder stopped being an LDA player. Alex, who defended and sweated our jersey since 2018, leaves with 4 titles won during his time at our institution. Thank you for everything and we wish you much success, León!” was the farewell message from the Costa Rican club.

“);/*]]>*/

Alex López’s departure from Alajuelense comes after having won the Concacaf Central American Cup. The legionnaire wants to take on new challenges, so he considered it appropriate to leave in order to change teams.

The National Team midfielder has several offers from clubs in the region, although his most seductive proposal is the one that comes from Asian soccer where since June they have been following him with a juicy move.

Alex López’s new destination will be defined in the coming days. The footballer becomes a free agent and can choose the direction he likes. In Honduras he has not received offers yet.

“);/*]]>*/

Also Read:  América Campeón: Referee advisors fired for celebrating the Águilas title | TUDN Liga MX

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

‘The whole of Holland is sinking’, but still no plan for the foundation of a million houses
‘The whole of Holland is sinking’, but still no plan for the foundation of a million houses
Posted on
manufacturer of competition automobiles… in Venice
manufacturer of competition automobiles… in Venice
Posted on
UPDATE DNA caught several people who wanted to introduce more than 1200 packs of contraband cigarettes through the port of Constanța / The smugglers gave 125,000 euros to a customs officer who collaborates with DNA
UPDATE DNA caught several people who wanted to introduce more than 1200 packs of contraband cigarettes through the port of Constanța / The smugglers gave 125,000 euros to a customs officer who collaborates with DNA
Posted on
Her future? Alajuelense makes official the departure of Honduran Alex López after five years in Costa Rica
Her future? Alajuelense makes official the departure of Honduran Alex López after five years in Costa Rica
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News