Her future? Alajuelense makes official the departure of Honduran Alex López after five years in Costa Rica

2023-12-30

This Saturday morning the Alajuelense Sports League announced on its social networks the departure of Honduran Alex López after five years in Costa Rican soccer.

The 31-year-old midfielder did not appear at the start of the Manudo team’s preseason led by Argentine coach Andrés Carevic, so he terminated his six-month contract.

“Thank you very much Alex! The catracho midfielder stopped being an LDA player. Alex, who defended and sweated our jersey since 2018, leaves with 4 titles won during his time at our institution. Thank you for everything and we wish you much success, León!” was the farewell message from the Costa Rican club.

Alex López’s departure from Alajuelense comes after having won the Concacaf Central American Cup. The legionnaire wants to take on new challenges, so he considered it appropriate to leave in order to change teams.

The National Team midfielder has several offers from clubs in the region, although his most seductive proposal is the one that comes from Asian soccer where since June they have been following him with a juicy move.

Alex López’s new destination will be defined in the coming days. The footballer becomes a free agent and can choose the direction he likes. In Honduras he has not received offers yet.

