Her husband was at a massive demonstration, Sarah Netanyahu was shouted at while meeting the families of Israeli hostages

#husband #massive #demonstration #Sarah #Netanyahu #shouted #meeting #families #Israeli #hostages

Her husband was at a massive demonstration, Sarah Netanyahu was shouted at by the family of the Israeli hostages

TRIBUNNEWS.COM – The Israeli television channel, Channel 12, on Friday (5/1/2024), reported that Sara Netanyahu, the wife of the Israeli Prime Minister, received shouts and screams from the families of Israeli hostages captured by Hamas in Gaza.

The incident occurred after Sarah criticized the families of the Israeli hostages in a meeting.

According to the report, Sara Netanyahu told the family that their media statements showed support for Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

Also read: Al-Qassam Brigades Sends Message to Families of Israeli Army Captives: Don’t Trust Netanyahu

“This sparked angry reactions from the family, including some who shouted at the Prime Minister’s wife,” the Israeli media report was quoted as saying Al-Ghad.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tried to intervene on his wife’s behalf and told the family that Israel “is considering announcing Sinwar’s deportation from Gaza.”

This refers to reports circulating that Israel may allow Hamas leaders to freely leave Gaza in exchange for a permanent ceasefire and the release of all remaining hostages.

Israeli protesters take part in a rally calling for the resignation of PM Benjamin Netanyahu, in Tel Aviv on January 6, 2024. (AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)Massive Demonstration

In fact, the biggest target of the Israeli population’s anger is towards Netanyahu.

This can be seen from the actions of thousands of Israeli citizens who held a large-scale protest at the Israeli government offices and Habima Square in the Tel Aviv area.

This demonstration was deliberately held by Israeli citizens to demand the removal of Benjamin Netanyahu from the position of Prime Minister (PM).

Apart from demanding Netanyahu’s ouster, the demonstrators who poured onto the streets of Tel Aviv also urged the government to call for the release of Israeli prisoners held by Hamas and an end to the war in Gaza.

While carrying various kinds of protest posters, thousands of people also shouted blasphemous sentences, such as ‘Netanyahu is the biggest disaster for Israel’.

There were also those who shouted the phrase “Bushah bushah, bushah”, which means “shame, shame, shame” referring to Netanyahu’s government which was deemed to have failed due to the October 7 attack.

A similar demonstration was also held around Netanyahu’s residence in Caesarea.