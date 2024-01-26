here are 5 remedies to relieve it

#remedies #relieve

THE ESSENTIAL

The choice of a cough remedy is based on the type of cough: oily or dry.

There are medications to treat coughs, but some natural remedies are also effective.

If the cough persists, it is necessary to consult your doctor.

The different grandmother’s remedies are more or less effective, and with the variety of cough medicines available in pharmacies, it is sometimes difficult to find what suits you. We have gathered advice from different American media, thanks to a synthesis of Study findsto offer you the five cough treatments, according to health professionals.

1. Dextromethorphan

First of all, remember that choosing the best medicine depends on the type of cough you have. This medication, dextromethorphan, is for dry coughs. U.S. News explain : “Cough suppressants block or suppress the cough reflex. Generally, coughing is a healthy way to clear the airways of mucus, so cough suppressants should only be used for dry, hacking coughs.”

So avoid dextromethorphan if you have a wet cough producing phlegm. “You don’t want to suppress a productive coughspecifies Jenny Hetzel, clinical pharmacist at the media Zocdoc. When your body is getting rid of bad things, it’s best not to stop that cleansing.”

2. Guaifenesin

This medication targets wet coughs, also known as “productive coughs”. Pharmacy Times recommends guaifenesin: “Guaifenesin had apparently favorable results, decreasing the frequency and intensity of cough by 75% after 3 days. Overall, over-the-counter products cannot cure this bothersome cough, but when used When used appropriately, they can help manage symptoms. Expectorants, such as guaifenesin, should be recommended when patients complain of a wet cough, often accompanied by mucus.”

Website NetDoctor confirmed this and added that a “chest cough occurs as a result of excessive mucus production, which can be thick and difficult to cough up. Using medications containing guaifenesin can help clear out any excess mucus that may have built up.”

3. Honey

If you prefer homemade recipes to medicines, Healthline and the Mayo Clinic recommend honey as the best natural cough remedy: “According to a 2018 study on the effects of honey on acute coughs, researchers found that honey can relieve coughs more effectively than some over-the-counter medications. You can create your own remedy at home by mixing up to 2 teaspoons of honey with herbal tea or lukewarm water and lemon.

4. Ginger

Le magazines Forbes recommends another home remedy: “Ginger may work as a natural cough suppressant, and according to research, it has been shown to help relax the muscles of the airways (trachea). Try throwing in some ginger root (that has been peeled and chopped ) in boiling water to make a tea. Adding grated ginger to hot water can also be effective.”

5. Drink plenty of water

Water contributes to hydration and helps thin mucus. The media Good Housekeeping interviewed doctors who explain that “Not only does it keep you from becoming dehydrated, but drinking more fluid can also help your immune system fight viral infections. Increasing fluids helps fight infection by increasing blood flow to the affected area of ​​the body. Additionally, drinking plenty of water helps thin mucus and soothes the discomfort associated with a sore throat.”

According to Insider.com, gargling with salt water is also recommended: “Gargling with salt water can help kill bacteria and loosen mucus in your throat. Loosening the mucus will help clear your sinuses and get rid of your cough faster. Gargling with salt water can also help reduce swelling and irritation caused by a persistent cough. Although most people prefer to gargle with warm salt water, cold water can have the same soothing effect on your cough.”