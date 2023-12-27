Here Are Five Watches With Unique Hour and Minute Displays

#Watches #Unique #Hour #Minute #Displays

METRO SULTENG-No matter how complex a watch is in its set of functions, or how individual its design, most of them still use the familiar two-hand analog style when it comes to the basics of displaying hours and minutes.

Here are five ways to do it a little differently, as quoted by WatchTime.

1. MB&F HM3 FROGX

MB&F HM3 FrogX – Blue

Max Büsser and Friends have long specialized in bold and unique designs on their “horological machines”, one of the most memorable being the HM3 Frog, which entered the world of watches in 2010.

The 10th anniversary edition, launched last year, keeps the tradition alive with two round “eyes” that are actually thin aluminum domes that rotate beneath the markers to indicate the hours and minutes.

The frog-shaped case (48.3 mm x 52.7 mm) is made of sapphire and is made from 59 individual parts, including specially colored gaskets to ensure the watch lasts up to 30 meters. The FrogX , in three limited editions of 10 pieces each, is the first in a series whose case is designed to showcase the high-tech movement, created by Jean-Marc Weiderrecht, and its symbolic battle ax rotor in matching colors. the gasket. Price: $152,000.

2. URWERK UR100-V “T-REX”

Urwerk stock trading uses orbital rotating satellites for dynamic 3D time indication. The brand showcases the latest evolution of this unusual and technically complex system in the UR100-V “T-Rex,” whose dinosaur nickname comes from the scaled texture pattern on its 41 mm x 49.7 mm bronze case.

The automatic UR 12.02 caliber in its reptilian skin powers three orbiting satellites, each representing four clocks, rotating on a four-armed carrousel. Each satellite also carries a red indicator along a 60-minute scale.

The movement has a planetary gear device that prevents over-winding and excessive wear on the rotor, and in addition to the hours and minutes, it also includes a 20-minute scale that shows the orbital distance and rotation of the earth. Price: $57,000.

3. INVERTED LUDOVIC BALOUARD

Released in 2015, the Upside Down lives up to its name with its unconventional dial, in which only one of the 12 Arabic hour numerals faces towards the top right at any one time.

Each hour digit is set on an independently rotating disk with indicator dots. Every 60 minutes, when the feuille-style blue minute hand sweeps across the dial, new numbers will flip 180 degrees to start a new hour while the previous numbers rotate back to the reverse position.

It’s all the work of Ludovic Ballouard’s Caliber B01, whose patented jumping hour complication uses 12 mechanical Maltese crosses to control the hour disk.

Even the 41mm case carries an Inverted theme, with the convex curved sides reflecting the reverse view of the wearer. Prices start from CHF 75,000.