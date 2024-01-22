Here are the 11 foods that make your belly bloat

#foods #belly #bloat

After a large or small meal, it is not uncommon to have your stomach swell to the point of wanting to loosen your belt. Certain foods actually complicate digestion. To prevent unpleasant bloating, here is the list of 11 foods that you should eat in moderation.

Raw vegetables

Raw vegetables are rich in mineral salts and vitamins, essential for the proper functioning of the body. However, it is better not to overdo it if you are prone to bloating because they are particularly rich in fiber that is difficult to digest and “irritating to the intestine,” explains Doctor Jean-Michel Cohen.

To limit abdominal swelling without completely banishing raw vegetables from your diet, the specialist advises peeling them well “because it is often the skin which is not digestible”, and cutting them into small pieces “in order to pre-digest the food.

Cruciferous vegetables

In the vegetable category, we also find cruciferous vegetables, that is to say broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, as well as Brussels sprouts, due to their high content of raffinose, a complex sugar that can be causing flatulence and bloating. “They will require a lot of bacteria to digest”, and therefore produce more gas.

Leeks

We can also mention leeks, as well as asparagus. And for good reason, these foods are composed of cellulose and hemicelluloses, “insoluble fibers which are difficult to bear”, notes the nutritionist, who recommends that people with fragile intestines consume plants in the form of puree or soup. .

Legumes

To maintain a flat stomach after a meal, it is also recommended to reduce your consumption of legumes – lentils, red and white beans, chickpeas, etc. – because “putrefaction (decomposition of food under the action of bacteria, editor’s note) ), is slower. This thus produces a “release of gas, methane, which is responsible for the swelling of the intestine, and this feeling of bloating”.

Tomatoes

On the list of foods that make the stomach swell, we finally find those containing seeds, such as tomatoes, currants, or even grapes. “The seed can slip between two folds of the mucous membrane and cause irritation. And to fight against this, explains Dr. Cohen, author of the book “Nourishing your health” (First edition), the cells will secrete gas.

White bread

Be careful with white bread too. Its refined flour is low in fiber, which complicates the proper functioning of digestion and generally leads to stomach swelling. It is more judicious to turn to wholemeal bread, which is much more interesting in terms of nutrition.

Bananas

Often the banana is eaten while it is still too green. This more solid texture can have an impact on transit or even cause constipation. We therefore recommend eating them very ripe to digest them better.

French fries

French fries also tend to slow down intestinal transit. The fats they contain require a lot of energy to digest.

Dairy desserts

Dairy products are difficult for some people to digest. They require specific enzymes that some stomachs have difficulty producing. For this reason, we will favor desserts based on fermented milk.

Fizzy drinks

These drinks, including sodas and some mineral waters, contain carbon dioxide, a gas that can build up in the digestive system and cause bloating. Their consumption can increase the amount of gas in the stomach, leading to abdominal discomfort and swelling.

Artificial sweeteners

Found in many low-fat or sugar-free products, such as candy, gum and some drinks, artificial sweeteners such as sorbitol, mannitol and xylitol can be difficult for some people to digest. They can ferment in the intestine, producing gas and bloating.