Here are the 21 projects that will impact your trips in the spring

#projects #impact #trips #spring

Charleroi – A503/R3/R9

A project aims to create a new interchange at the A503 to better serve the Central station area from the R3 and the R9. This development, with a budget of €5.5 million excluding VAT, must continue until the end of the year.

Charleroi – BRT

The project to build the High Level of Service Bus on the N53 and the N5 should start soon. It is due to end at the end of 2026 for a total cost of €70 million.

Daussoulx – E411

Rehabilitation work on the E411 between Daussoulx and Perwez should be completed at the end of the year. Budget: €45 million excluding VAT.

The last year of the mandate will not be free of work in Mons: the city is still planning numerous projects

Family-friendly – E19

Started in August 2022, the renovation of the Familleureux interchange bridge should be completed in the fall. This work represents a budget of nearly €2.9 million excluding VAT.

Flemalle – N90

The renovation of noise barriers on the N90 is underway near Ivoz-Ramet. In total, 4,300m² of noise barriers will be installed. The work was to begin this weekend and will be finalized at the end of April. Cost: €1.6 million excluding VAT.

Habay – E411

The securing and modernization of interchange no. 29 must be completed in the first half of 2025. This project represents a budget of nearly €4.3 million excluding VAT.

Highing N50/N552

A roundabout is set up at the crossroads of the two national roads. This project will cost €1.7 million excluding VAT. The work should be completed in the coming months.

Notre-Dame de Cambron Chapel in Estinnes: “the work will finally resume and we hope that it will be completed by the end of 2024”

Huy – N90

The redevelopment of the so-called Charter of Liberties roundabout, at the crossroads formed by the N90, the N64 and the N641 must be completed in the summer. Budget: €1.39 million excluding VAT.

Jodoigne – N29/N240

InBW and Sofico are creating a roundabout between the N29 and the N240, to complete the future Jodoigne bypass. Total budget: €831,000. The work should be finished in the spring.

Liège -E25

Nighttime closures of the Cointe tunnel are to take place this week in preparation for upgrade works due to take place over the summer.

Liège – E25

Work to develop the E25 into an urban boulevard between the Monsin barrier bridge and the Atlas bridge (€17 million excluding VAT) must be completed by the end of the year.

Liège – N3

The N3 repair project between Amercoeur and Bois-de-Breux must be completed before summer. Including cost: €1.6 million excluding VAT.

Mont-St-Guibert – N4

Belgium’s first “diamond” roundabout is being built at the intersection between the N4 and the N25. The project is due to end in spring 2026. Budget: €24 million excluding VAT.

Verviers: the mayor is opposed to making avenue Müllendorff two-way, the aldermen of Works and Mobility say they agree

Namur – N90

Started last spring, work to transform the N90 into an urban boulevard will end in the spring.

Neupre – N63

The work at the Chêne Madame intersection is due to be completed at the end of the year. Including cost: €4 million excluding VAT.

Somme-Leuze – N63

The work of the Somme-Leuze viaduct, on which nearly 9,000 vehicles travel per day, has been underway for a year. It must end in June 2025. Budget: €11 million excluding VAT.

Theux – E42

The E42 repair project between Polleur and Laboru should be completed in the spring. Budget: nearly €4 million excluding VAT.

Tinlot – N63

Two roundabouts must be built on the N63. The work must be completed by the end of the year. Budget: €4.9 million excluding VAT.

Work on rue Saint-Martin in Tournai planned for 2025: “The minister is a bad loser”

Tournai – R42/N7

Until February 23, Sofico is modernizing the traffic lights at the Porte de Lille intersection. In total, 700 Walloon traffic lights will become intelligent by 2026 and will improve traffic flow by giving priority to public transport and active modes of travel.

Verlaine – E411

The repair of the surface of the E411 from Verlaine to Transinne, i.e. over 19 km towards Namur, must be completed in the spring.

Wavre – N4

The construction of a cyclostrade which will link Wavre to Louvain-la-Neuve, along the N4, started at the beginning of January and must be completed in 2025. It involves the removal of a traffic lane between the Lauzelle roundabouts and the Decathlon. Budget: €6 million excluding VAT.