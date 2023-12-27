#signs #alert

When we lack magnesium, an essential mineral that our body is unable to produce itself, several symptoms can manifest. Anxiety, muscle cramps… Here are the 8 signs that should alert you.

twitching of the eyelids

Magnesium deficiency can manifest as eyelid spasms and twitching. To increase your intake, you can opt for food supplements and drink water rich in magnesium. Oilseeds and sardines in oil are also well-stocked.

Sleep problems

It can also cause sleep problems. Are your nights too short? Do you have difficulty falling asleep? And are you tired when you wake up? Then you may be deficient in magnesium. This mineral plays an essential role in the nervous system and helps reduce fatigue.

Muscle cramps

This trace element is involved in more than 300 processes. And it is particularly necessary for the proper functioning of muscles. So, if you regularly suffer from cramps and low muscle tone, it may mean that you have a magnesium deficiency.

Anxiety disorders

Another sign that should alert you: nervousness. A deficiency can lead to anxiety disorders because magnesium regulates the functioning of the nervous system. If you are particularly stressed and/or hypersensitive, increasing your intake could help you find some peace of mind.

Tingling and numbness

Numbness and tingling in the arms and legs may also appear. Note that a good magnesium intake is 420 mg per day for a man and 360 mg for a woman, and that normal blood magnesium concentrations are between 0.7 to 1.1 mmol/L.

Migraines

There is also a link between headaches and magnesium deficiency. Magnesium may help reduce the frequency and intensity of migraines. If you have one or more of these signs, treatment is recommended. Knowing that in France, around 70% of the population has insufficient magnesium intake.

Persistent fatigue and lack of energy

Magnesium plays a crucial role in energy production in the body. A deficiency can therefore lead to a feeling of constant fatigue and a lack of energy, even after a good night’s sleep or sufficient rest. This fatigue can be accompanied by difficulty concentrating and a general decline in physical and mental performance.

Heart irregularities and palpitations

Magnesium is essential for the proper functioning of the heart. A magnesium deficiency can cause irregularities in the heart rhythm, such as palpitations or arrhythmias. These symptoms may be accompanied by a feeling of shortness of breath, dizziness or malaise, particularly during physical exertion.