Here are the best foods to avoid iron deficiency, according to a doctor

What are the most effective foods to combat iron deficiency? The famous nutritionist Jean-Michel Cohen has just given all his advice to overcome this lack in the body.

Iron is a trace element essential for many biological functions in the human body. It is in fact crucial for the formation of hemoglobina protein found in red blood cells that carries oxygen from the lungs to body tissues and help to transport carbon dioxide from tissues to the lungs for elimination.

It is essential for the good cellular and energetic functioningit plays a role in the functioning of the immune system by helping cells fight infections, it helps in good brain development and finally he ensures the transport transport of oxygen to the muscleswhich is essential for their functioning during physical activity.

Nutrition: the best foods to eat to increase iron levels

However, sometimes the body is significantly lacking in iron. This may be the result of health concerns, a particular moment in life such as pregnancy, excessive consumption of tea or coffee but also insufficient nutritional iron intake. Among the symptoms : headaches, feelings of intense fatigue or even a pale appearance.

In a video shared on Instagram, Dr Jean-Michel Cohen has just shared all his advice and in particular the foods to eat to increase your iron intake. We learn that meat is one of the foods that contains the most. You should therefore focus on red meat, offal and liver, which is particularly rich in iron. Vegetarians and vegans can rest assured because iron is also found in THE legumesespecially broad beans, chickpeas, lentils and beans. Without forgetting spinach, known for its great richness in iron.

We take note that thyme is excellent as a seasoning or infusion in dried form. Finally, for a sweet and useful touch, don’t forget that dark chocolate is rich in iron (its content increases with the percentage of cocoa).