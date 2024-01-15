Here are the best-selling premium brands ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto

#bestselling #premium #brands #ᐉ #News #Fakti.bg #Auto

In 2023, BMW cemented its position as the leading premium brand globally, overtaking Mercedes-Benz, while Tesla, in fourth place, is close to overtaking Audi for third place. Global car sales for the BMW brand reached a record high of 2,253,835, marking a 7.3% increase. Sales of all-electric vehicles for BMW rose 92% to 330,956 units. Looking at the entire BMW Group, which includes Mini and Rolls-Royce, total vehicle sales for the year reached 2,555,341, representing growth of 6.5 percent.

Mercedes faced challenges, with car sales falling short of a year-earlier 2,043,800 units due to component shortages for 48-volt mild hybrid systems and model changes, which affected deliveries, particularly in the fourth quarter. However, sales of Mercedes electric vehicles saw a remarkable increase of 73% to 222,600. The total sales of the Mercedes-Benz Group, including vans and Smart cars, reached 2,491,600, representing a growth of 1.5%, with sales of Vans reached a record high of 447,800, representing an increase of 8%.

Audi posted a 17% rise in sales to 1,895,240 as component shortages eased. Sales of the brand’s all-electric cars increased by 51%, surpassing 178,000 units. Tesla, in fourth place, achieved a remarkable 38 percent increase in sales, reaching 1,808,581 vehicles. The Model 3 and Model Y accounted for 96% of Tesla’s sales, while the Model S and Model X contributed the remaining percentage. Analysts expect continued growth could put Tesla in close competition with other companies at the top.

