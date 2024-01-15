Here are the best-selling premium brands ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto

#bestselling #premium #brands #ᐉ #News #Fakti.bg #Auto

In 2023, BMW cemented its position as the leading premium brand globally, overtaking Mercedes-Benz, while Tesla, in fourth place, is close to overtaking Audi for third place. Global car sales for the BMW brand reached a record high of 2,253,835, marking a 7.3% increase. Sales of all-electric vehicles for BMW rose 92% to 330,956 units. Looking at the entire BMW Group, which includes Mini and Rolls-Royce, total vehicle sales for the year reached 2,555,341, representing growth of 6.5 percent.

Mercedes faced challenges, with car sales falling short of a year-earlier 2,043,800 units due to component shortages for 48-volt mild hybrid systems and model changes, which affected deliveries, particularly in the fourth quarter. However, sales of Mercedes electric vehicles saw a remarkable increase of 73% to 222,600. The total sales of the Mercedes-Benz Group, including vans and Smart cars, reached 2,491,600, representing a growth of 1.5%, with sales of Vans reached a record high of 447,800, representing an increase of 8%.

Audi posted a 17% rise in sales to 1,895,240 as component shortages eased. Sales of the brand’s all-electric cars increased by 51%, surpassing 178,000 units. Tesla, in fourth place, achieved a remarkable 38 percent increase in sales, reaching 1,808,581 vehicles. The Model 3 and Model Y accounted for 96% of Tesla’s sales, while the Model S and Model X contributed the remaining percentage. Analysts expect continued growth could put Tesla in close competition with other companies at the top.

Place a rating:





5

Rating 5 out of 4 votes.

Also Read:  Italian Stock Exchange, commentary from the session of 9 January 2024

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

“Alyssa” brings out the vote to question the storm? Those who win the election will be angry: If there is fraud, please file a lawsuit with the “presidential candidate” | Politics | Sanli News Network SETN.COM
“Alyssa” brings out the vote to question the storm? Those who win the election will be angry: If there is fraud, please file a lawsuit with the “presidential candidate” | Politics | Sanli News Network SETN.COM
Posted on
From Norway to Iceland: resistance to Israel’s participation in the Eurovision Song Contest is growing | Show
From Norway to Iceland: resistance to Israel’s participation in the Eurovision Song Contest is growing | Show
Posted on
Aitana Bonmatí won The Best Award for best player in the world
Aitana Bonmatí won The Best Award for best player in the world
Posted on
Chon Nan points out that the negative results of the Covid vaccine are not clear, advises the 608 group to get more injections | MATICHON ONLINE
Chon Nan points out that the negative results of the Covid vaccine are not clear, advises the 608 group to get more injections | MATICHON ONLINE
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News