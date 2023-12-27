Here are the details: it will increase by this amount and that’s when the pension will arrive in January

A state secretary revealed the date on which the increased January pensions will begin to be paid in January 2024. It was also revealed how much the increase could mean.

The year 2024 begins with a six percent pension increase, with the January increase the pension will be on average HUF 13,000 higher than in December 2023, said the parliamentary secretary of the Ministry of Culture and Innovation. Eszter Vitályos said:

In 2024, pensions will be transferred to bank accounts for the first time on January 12, and the postman will deliver them to pensioners on regular working days.

Already in November, Finance Minister Mihály Varga announced on the occasion of Senior Citizens’ Day: pensions will be increased by another 6 percent in January, and the 13th monthly pension will also arrive in February.

