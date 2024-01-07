Here are the dresses offered by fashion houses from Paris this winter

#dresses #offered #fashion #houses #Paris #winter

Passionate about fashion from an early age, inspired by several members of his family and especially his grandmother, he started his career and the creation of the Zaady brand from scratch. With a broad and critical approach to fashion, the designer successfully climbed the career ladder.

A designer, stylist and self-taught artist, Zaady has managed to combine the timeless with the contemporary, bridging the old with the new, all in one word ‘Fashion’.

Due to the creator’s inspiration and creativity, he was quickly approached by influential people to put his knowledge and experience into practice and start creating clothing collections.