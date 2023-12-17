Here are the favorites of the chair for the 5y6 National of the 49th meeting in La Rinconada

#favorites #chair #5y6 #National #49th #meeting #Rinconada

Every week the Dearmas Block publishes the best information for the horse races that are held in the country’s ovals such as: La Rinconada, Valencia and Rancho Alegre. Gaceta Hípica, Desbocado, Sin Freno and the supplements of Meridiano Hífico and Diario 2001, are the publications published by this company, which help fans win in equestrian sport.

This note shows a summary of the favorites of the forecasters who appear in the magazines and supplements of the Dearmas Block. The scoring criterion that was adopted was the following: 3 points for the first favorite, 2 for the second and 1 for the third.

Two males and a mare are the most scored of the group in the last meeting of the year at the La Rinconada racecourse. Medidor will race in the first valid one, accumulating 15 points, as well as Rey de Copas, who is also the favorite of the magazine Gaceta Hipica in the fifth of the valid ones, And finally and also with the same amount of points, enters trainer Humberto Correia’s mare, Avasallante, who will participate in the fourth of 5y6.

1 Valid

EXEMPLARY POINTS Meter 15 Whisper 7 Center Middle 3 Little José 2 Rio unare 1 Lord Inglés 1 Ken Gio King 1

2 Valid.

EXEMPLARY POINTS Corporeó 12 Napoleon 12 Aptitude 4 Huracán Cumanés 1 Feedstock 1

3 VALID

EXEMPLARY POINTS La Barbíe 9 SaraSarita 7 Queen of Cups 6 Black Diamond 4 Anatolia 3 Deep Love 2

4 Valid

EXEMPLARY POINTS Avasallante 15 Miel de Caña 5 Daniela Runner 5 Lady Rossy 3 Paomi Police 1 The Queen Nani 1

5 Valid

EXEMPLARY POINTS King of Cups 15 Deep Attack 6 Forty Time 6 Poloroid 2 Online 1

Also Read:  Jean Ferrari clarifies the creamy panorama: the latest on the new coach, new forward and goalkeeper and Piero Quispe Pumas' chances of emigrating to the MX League | Sports | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

6 VALID.

EXEMPLARY POINTS Lombardia 10 Axis Mundi 9 Victoria Susej 5 My Golondrina Mate 4 Caracciola 2

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Laufen votes at the ballot box against returning the hospital site
Laufen votes at the ballot box against returning the hospital site
Posted on
Vegetable prevents tumor formation and heart problems; LOOK
Vegetable prevents tumor formation and heart problems; LOOK
Posted on
Israeli military: Hamas’ largest tunnel found
Israeli military: Hamas’ largest tunnel found
Posted on
This Christmas cardigan for PLN 54 will take over Lidl! It’s warm and perfect for Christmas
This Christmas cardigan for PLN 54 will take over Lidl! It’s warm and perfect for Christmas
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news China Company Crime culture economy emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News