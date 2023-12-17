Here are the favorites of the chair for the 5y6 National of the 49th meeting in La Rinconada

#favorites #chair #5y6 #National #49th #meeting #Rinconada

Every week the Dearmas Block publishes the best information for the horse races that are held in the country’s ovals such as: La Rinconada, Valencia and Rancho Alegre. Gaceta Hípica, Desbocado, Sin Freno and the supplements of Meridiano Hífico and Diario 2001, are the publications published by this company, which help fans win in equestrian sport.

This note shows a summary of the favorites of the forecasters who appear in the magazines and supplements of the Dearmas Block. The scoring criterion that was adopted was the following: 3 points for the first favorite, 2 for the second and 1 for the third.

Two males and a mare are the most scored of the group in the last meeting of the year at the La Rinconada racecourse. Medidor will race in the first valid one, accumulating 15 points, as well as Rey de Copas, who is also the favorite of the magazine Gaceta Hipica in the fifth of the valid ones, And finally and also with the same amount of points, enters trainer Humberto Correia’s mare, Avasallante, who will participate in the fourth of 5y6.

1 Valid

EXEMPLARY POINTS Meter 15 Whisper 7 Center Middle 3 Little José 2 Rio unare 1 Lord Inglés 1 Ken Gio King 1

2 Valid.

EXEMPLARY POINTS Corporeó 12 Napoleon 12 Aptitude 4 Huracán Cumanés 1 Feedstock 1

3 VALID

EXEMPLARY POINTS La Barbíe 9 SaraSarita 7 Queen of Cups 6 Black Diamond 4 Anatolia 3 Deep Love 2

4 Valid

EXEMPLARY POINTS Avasallante 15 Miel de Caña 5 Daniela Runner 5 Lady Rossy 3 Paomi Police 1 The Queen Nani 1

5 Valid

EXEMPLARY POINTS King of Cups 15 Deep Attack 6 Forty Time 6 Poloroid 2 Online 1

6 VALID.

EXEMPLARY POINTS Lombardia 10 Axis Mundi 9 Victoria Susej 5 My Golondrina Mate 4 Caracciola 2