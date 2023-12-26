Here are the foods that cleanse the kidneys…

#foods #cleanse #kidneys

It is known that kidney health is of vital importance for people. In this process, a list of foods that cleanse the kidneys was revealed.

Keeping your kidneys clean helps your body remove waste and toxins.

This helps your kidneys work better, reduces your bloating, relieves fatigue, lowers your risk of infection and bladder problems, prevents kidney stone formation, balances your hormones, and makes your skin look healthier.

-Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar helps protect your kidneys against oxidation. It increases your antioxidant levels, controls your blood sugar and blood pressure, and provides ideal conditions for your kidneys.

The citric acid in apple cider vinegar dissolves kidney stones. Consuming apple cider vinegar regularly helps remove toxins from your kidneys.

– Kidney Beans

Kidney beans, similar to your kidney, clear waste and toxins from your kidney and easily pass out kidney stones. Kidney beans are rich in vitamin B, fiber and various minerals to cleanse your kidney and make your urinary tract work better.

– Lemon juice

Lemon juice is acidic in nature and prevents the formation of kidney stones by increasing the amount of citrate in your urine. Lemon juice also filters your blood and removes waste and other toxins. Drinking diluted lemon water every day reduces your chances of developing kidney stones and breaks down calcium oxalate crystals, the most common type of kidney stones. For those with kidney stones, mixing lemon with olive oil helps the stones pass easily.

-Watermelon

Watermelon has a mild diuretic effect. It moisturizes and cleans your kidneys. It is also rich in lycopene, which protects your heart health and supports the good functioning of your kidneys.

Watermelon also contains plenty of potassium, which regulates the acidity of your urine and prevents stone formation. In fact, eating watermelon is very beneficial for your kidney health.

– Nar

Both the juice and seeds of pomegranate are rich in potassium and therefore it is effective in removing kidney stones. Potassium reduces the acidity of your urine, has an astringent effect that prevents stone formation, prevents minerals from crystallizing, and removes toxins and waste from your kidneys.

– Basil

Basil is a powerful diuretic. It expels kidney stones and improves your kidney functions. Basil also reduces the amount of uric acid in your blood and improves your kidney health. The essential oils and acetic acid it contains break up kidney stones and enable easy removal. Basil also relieves your pain.

– Date

When you soak dates in water for 24 hours and eat them after removing the seeds, they help you dissolve and pass kidney stones.

Dates are rich in fiber and reduce your risk of kidney stones. The magnesium in dates cleans your kidneys.

– Dandelion

Drinking tea made with dried organic dandelion or fresh dandelion root (ripped from the ground) helps cleanse your kidneys. Dandelion acts as a kidney tonic, also improving your digestion and reducing the amount of waste coming into your kidneys.

There are other effective substances to cleanse your kidneys. Cranberry juice protects your urinary tract, fights urinary tract infections and flushes out excess calcium oxalate. Beetroot and fruit juices increase the acidity of your urine, prevent the accumulation of struvite and calcium phosphate, and reduce the likelihood of kidney stones. Coconut water, cucumber juice and cherry are also effective cleansing agents.