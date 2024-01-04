Here are the games you get with Game Pass in January

#games #Game #Pass #January

Microsoft has finally woken up after the New Year to tell what is coming to the Game Pass subscription service. The first round of the year offers a total of eight games, all of which are rolled out in turn over the next two weeks.

Subscribers can already enjoy Close to the Sun on PC, console or via the cloud. The horror adventure from 2019 offers puzzles and riddle solving.

On January 4, the multiplayer shooter Hell Let Loose awaits. Here, up to 100 players battle together in battles set in the First World War, where team play and solid strategies are alpha and omega. Coming to PC, Xbox and Cloud.

The first big-budget game of the month will be Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, available on all platforms from 9 January. Here you join the assassin Eivor on an adventure from snowy Norway to a life among the Vikings in England.

On 9 January, the action adventure Figment also comes to PC, console and cloud. Then a light mix awaits on January 11, with both Super Mega Baseball 4 and the psychedelic adventure We Happy Few. Both come to all platforms.

The last day of Game Pass inclusions for this time will be January 16. Then comes the new version of Resident Evil 2, together with the story-driven thriller Those Who Remain. These too are coming to PC, Xbox and Cloud.

As usual, a bundle game should be removed from the service. Already on January 5, Grand Theft Auto V will disappear. Then Garden Story, MotoGP 22, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable will disappear on January 15.

READ ALSO: Here are the PlayStation Plus games for January »