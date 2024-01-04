Here are the games you get with Game Pass in January

#games #Game #Pass #January

Microsoft has finally woken up after the New Year to tell what is coming to the Game Pass subscription service. The first round of the year offers a total of eight games, all of which are rolled out in turn over the next two weeks.

Subscribers can already enjoy Close to the Sun on PC, console or via the cloud. The horror adventure from 2019 offers puzzles and riddle solving.

On January 4, the multiplayer shooter Hell Let Loose awaits. Here, up to 100 players battle together in battles set in the First World War, where team play and solid strategies are alpha and omega. Coming to PC, Xbox and Cloud.

The first big-budget game of the month will be Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, available on all platforms from 9 January. Here you join the assassin Eivor on an adventure from snowy Norway to a life among the Vikings in England.

On 9 January, the action adventure Figment also comes to PC, console and cloud. Then a light mix awaits on January 11, with both Super Mega Baseball 4 and the psychedelic adventure We Happy Few. Both come to all platforms.

The last day of Game Pass inclusions for this time will be January 16. Then comes the new version of Resident Evil 2, together with the story-driven thriller Those Who Remain. These too are coming to PC, Xbox and Cloud.

As usual, a bundle game should be removed from the service. Already on January 5, Grand Theft Auto V will disappear. Then Garden Story, MotoGP 22, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable will disappear on January 15.

Also Read:  Competition: Win a mega package with PlayStation 5 games

READ ALSO: Here are the PlayStation Plus games for January »

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The flu epidemic in A Coruña causes a 35% increase in emergency consultations
The flu epidemic in A Coruña causes a 35% increase in emergency consultations
Posted on
Four people swept away by flood
Four people swept away by flood
Posted on
A total of 4,686 foreign offenders deported in 2023, according to Interior
A total of 4,686 foreign offenders deported in 2023, according to Interior
Posted on
New things have come to light about the Russian robot plane that flew into Poland
New things have come to light about the Russian robot plane that flew into Poland
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News