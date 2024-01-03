here is how he lost 12kg without ever gaining it back

#lost #12kg #gaining

Alcohol, foie gras, dishes with sauce… The meals over the last ten days have been rich, too rich. The end-of-year holidays have passed, but the pounds have remained. January is therefore an opportunity to regain control over your line. THE miracle diets will multiply on the Web. While some are very effective for losing weight, the main thing is to not gain back the lost pounds. This is where the star doctor of TV shows comes in: Jimmy Mohamed and his slimming method.

No miracle recipe

To help us in our weight loss process, the doctor obviously uses his medical knowledge, but also his personal experience. Jimmy Mohamed often tells us on television how he lost not less than 12 kilos. He frequently states that he has not regained them and does not experience daily difficulties in maintaining his ideal weight, but at the cost of some effort all the same. “ We’re not going to lie to each other, I have to do 12 hours of sport per week« .

The expert usually repeats that there is no magic recipe. That doesn’t stop him from giving a few little tips: notably the consumption of vinegar. “When you take two tablespoons a day, it allows you to lose between two and three kilos in three months. Be careful, it’s not a miracle product either.” L’acetic acid contained in vinegar is in fact known to burn fat.

The Jimmy Mohamed method

In his book Zero constraint to lose weight (Editions Flammarion), the doctor gives his slimming advice based on his experience. “Personally, I practice intermittent fasting and I think that’s one of the keys that allowed me to keep this weight stable. “, he explained on the set of Buzz TV.

According to him, the benefits of practicing intermittent fasting are explained by ” many reasons “. “ The first is thatwe eat too much!he explains. “And at no time do we let our digestive tract rest. We don’t even make the distinction between hunger and the desire to eat.” The doctor indicates that “Studies show that intermittent fasting promotes weight loss and energy gain.

Warning against sugar

In the magazine Modes and works who reports his words, we can see that the doctor strongly warns against the consumption of white sugar. ” There is two types of sugar : those found in fruits and which pose no problem and those transformed into cakes for example. »explains Jimmy Mohamed. “If you replace cookies and ice cream with unlimited amounts of fruit, you won’t gain weight”.

To avoid snacking, which is the enemy of your figure, he recommends consuming foods rich in fiber. “Fiber will line your stomach and be responsible forbetter satiety. », explains Doctor Jimmy Mohamed. And to continue: “ Over time, your sugar level will gradually rise and avoid glycemic peaks, which are responsible for an insulin peak which, then, gives us a cravings« .