Here is the complete Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 series

The Redmi brand is starting 2024 with a bang with five new models under the new Redmi Note 13 series.

All five models have similar 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED screens and roughly 5,000mAh batteries, and all offer excellent value for money. But what is the difference between the models?

First you have two very affordable Redmi Note 13 (non-Pro) models equipped with 108MP main cameras, then we get three more advanced Redmi Note 13 Pro models that get 200MP main cameras, faster processors and charging .

As you can see, there are two 4G models in the range, Redmi Note 13 and Redmi Note 13 Pro, while the other models – which are marked with 5G in their name – have a faster connection.

You can already see some differences in the spec chart above, but let’s dive deeper and see what those differences mean in real life.

With a screen size of 6.7 inches, these five phones have a similar physical footprint, and that footprint is… big. The decoration of the camera and the style of the back cover are different for each model.

Also, while four models have a flat back and a flat screen, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G has a curved back and a curved display. It’s the only one that doesn’t have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

All five phones have different chipsets. Performance is a big jump over the two more expensive models and the ones we recommend for users and gamers.

Despite the similar cameras, the actual camera quality and features are quite different. For example, the Redmi Note 13 Pro model does not support 4K video recording despite having the same 200 MP camera sensor as the Note 13 Pro 5G and Note 13 Pro+ 5G versions.

The Pro models, which each come with a 200MP camera, promise “lossless” quality with 2x and 4X zoom, while the non-Pro versions, which come with a 108MP camera, offer 3x “lossless” zoom .

Noise levels and image clarity also differ depending on each model’s chipset processing, and you’ll get the clearest footage with the most expensive model. But there’s one thing all five models share, a 2MP macro camera with poor detail and not much use.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G with 120 W fast charging is an absolute top. Fully charged in 25 minutes? Madness!

