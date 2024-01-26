#date #Eid #Fitr #astronomical #calculation

Here is the date of Eid Al Fitr 2024 according to astronomical calculation – Médias24

The observation of the new moon for the month of Chaoual 2024/1445 will begin on Tuesday April 9, corresponding to the 29th day of Ramadan. The lunar crescent will be visible that day according to astronomical calculations.

January 26, 2024 at 1:03 p.m.

Modified January 26, 2024 at 2:18 p.m.

The observation of the new moon for the month of Chaoual 2024/1445 will begin on Tuesday April 9, corresponding to the 29th day of Ramadan. The lunar crescent will be visible that day according to astronomical calculations.

According to the projections of Hassan Talibiastronomer member of the Islamic Lunar Crescent Observation Project, the conjunction will take place on Monday April 8 at 6:23 p.m., corresponding to Ramadan 28, 1445.

The next day, Tuesday 29 Ramadan, the age of the new crescent will be between 24 hours in Oujda and 25 hours in Dakhla, with a height beyond 12 degrees from the horizon and a stay duration of approximately one hour.

All these indicators are enough for the new crescent to be visible to the naked eye.

Eid Al Fitr will be celebrated in Morocco on Wednesday April 10. Ramadan will therefore have lasted 29 days.

The official date for the observation of the new moon is, remember, announced by the Ministry of Habous and Islamic Affairs.

﻿

READ ALSO

Here is the date of Ramadan 2024 according to astronomical calculation

Do you have a real estate project in mind? Yakeey & Médias24 help you make it happen!

© Media24. Any reproduction prohibited, in any form whatsoever, without written authorization from the Société des Nouveaux Médias. This content is protected by law and in particular law 88-13 relating to the press and publishing as well as laws 66.19 and 2-00 relating to copyright and related rights.

Medias24 Editorial



January 26, 2024 at 1:03 p.m.

Modified January 26, 2024 at 2:18 p.m.

Read also



Financial communication

IRG Real Estate: OPCI “SELECTIV STRATIMMO SPI-RFA” Net Asset Value as of 02/01/2024

Médias24 is a Moroccan online economic newspaper which provides business-oriented information, markets, data and economic analyses. Find live and in real time, in photos and videos, all the economic, political, social and cultural news in Morocco with Médias24

Our newspaper is committed to providing you with precise, original information without bias towards operators.

Scientific day on artificial intelligence in health