Here is the EU agreement on the new emission limits for vehicles

#agreement #emission #limits #vehicles

In Strasbourg, the European Parliament and representatives of EU member states reached a consensus on new emission limits for vehicles such as cars and buses. The new regulations are known as “Euro 7 standards”.

The rules also define limits for brake and tire wear.

The revision of the existing limit values ​​is a response to the proposal of the European Commission, which aims to reduce vehicle emissions harmful to both the environment and human health. However, it is important to note that these the newly adopted limits are less stringent than those originally proposed by the committee.

The EU’s “Euro standards” for vehicle emissions now cover not only exhaust gases such as nitrogen oxides (NOx) but also other traffic-related pollutants such as ultrafine particles from tire or brake wear. It means that the Euro 7 standards will also apply to electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles.

Although this agreement still needs the official approval of EU member states and the European Parliament, this step is generally considered a formality. According to the parliament, these rules will apply to cars and vans 30 months after their entry into force. These rules will apply to buses and trucks 48 months after that.

The current Euro 6 standards regulate the emissions of nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide (CO), particulates, hydrocarbons, methane and ammonia from trucks and buses. The Commission highlighted that air pollution causes more than 300,000 premature deaths every year in the EU alone. According to research conducted by the European Environment Agency and the EU Joint Research Centre, in 2018 road transport was responsible for 39% of harmful NOx emissions (47% in urban areas) and the total PM10 – primarily particles below 10 µm – emissions 11 for %.

Source:

Cover image source: Getty Images