Here is the ideal time to exercise according to Harvard

At the start of 2024, you may have decided to return to sport, with one of these sports to restart the year smoothly, or perhaps you have simply already followed the advice of ‘Harvard, by choosing the most effective sport. In short, whether you have a very specific goal in mind, such as losing weight, building muscle, getting firmer or slimmer, or quite simply, if you only have a little time to devote to sport per week, there is a time of day when it would be more effective to carry out your session, as confirmed by a new study from Harvard.

Morning or evening ?

To find out, a survey was first conducted among more than 5,000 participants. Among those who exercised in the morning, noon or evening, and who had at least 150 minutes of physical activity per day, people who exercised in the morning, between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. were at risk of obesity. weaker than those who trained later in the day. Their body fat index was also lower than the other two groups. By training as soon as you wake up, you boost your metabolism, because cortisol levels are at their highest level. It has already been proven that in some individuals who exercise before breakfast, body fat is burned more easily. Conversely, we also know that physical activity stimulates the production of endorphins, chemicals in the brain that provide a feeling of well-being and help you fall asleep. Depending on your goal, you might prefer to do your sport first thing in the morning or, on the contrary, later in the day.

150 minutes of weekly exercises

The study conducted by Harvard, however, insists on the fact that even if the morning is the best time of the day to exercise, the key is to do at least 150 minutes of exercise each week, no matter when in the end. So, if you have neither the time nor the desire to do your sport at the foot of the bed, don’t panic, doing your sport in the afternoon is not a bad thing. Moreover, for those who are reluctant to do their sports session, the coaches recommend firstly to favor a time slot where you have the most energy to be sure to be motivated to do your workout. session.

