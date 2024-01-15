here is the ideal yogurt for losing weight according to experts

#ideal #yogurt #losing #weight #experts

At the start of the year, many French people want to lose weight. Yogurts can help you lose weight when dieting. Indeed, they are known for their supply of calcium, proteins and nutrients. Probiotics are also beneficial for the balance of our intestinal microbiota. However, Not all yogurts are beneficial for weight loss. Some should be avoided when trying to lose weight. This is the case for yogurts which are decorated with fruit coulis or very sweet chestnut cream, unlike natural yogurts.

For Doctor Jimmy Mohammed, one yogurt in particular is ideal for weight loss: “Yoghurt is a good idea. But not just any ones. Go for skyr yogurts, rich in protein and low in sugar and fat, towards Greek yogurts or petit suisses. You can put a touch of honey and oilseeds rich in good fat like walnuts or almonds »he explained on RTL.

Skyr, “super yogurt for weight loss”

Dr. Jimmy Mohamed defined even the Skyr of “super yogurt for weight loss”. The Skyr has many advantages. While it is low in sugars, it contains 10 grams of protein. This yogurt is therefore a rich source of calcium, providing almost 20% of the recommended daily intake. You should also know that its thick texture encourages slower consumption, thus contributing to a prolonged feeling of satiety.

To illustrate the sugar content of this yogurt, Jimmy Mohamed made a video that has become iconic on TikTok. He placed half a sugar inside a jar. Unlike, an organic dessert cream contains around three whole sugars. Dr. Jimmy Mohamed also recommends an additional tip to adopt on a daily basis: “adding chia seeds. The latter, rich in fiber, are beneficial for intestinal transit and also help to prolong the feeling of satiety »he revealed.

Advice from a nutritionist to lose weight

For people wanting to lose weight, However, it is recommended not to overuse this product. : “People think it’s an effective yogurt for weight loss because it’s healthy, but it’s mostly a rich yogurt. Someone who wants to lose weight should not eat four skyrs a day. I recommend Skyr to them provided they correctly read the labels and nutritional contents of this type of product”, specified nutritionist Alexandra Murcier. According to her, the Skyr is therefore recommended for certain types of people. This is the case for athletes, people wishing to lose weight and malnourished people such as the elderly.