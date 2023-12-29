Here is the list of 3 types of coffee to ban from your shopping list

#list #types #coffee #ban #shopping #list

A study carried out by ObSoCo in 2021 revealed that 69% of French people consume coffee daily. However, the favorite brands of the inhabitants of France are not always healthy. Everything would depend on their composition.

In the early morning before starting a hard day, at snack time to recover a little energy during a break at work or at the end of a lunch to digest, coffee is a real institution among the French. However, the elements that constitute this miracle drink are not always recommended. Which ones should you avoid?

Coffees that contain PAHs

No pesticide residue was found among the 51 coffee references analyzed by 60 million consumers in February 2023. Indeed, roasting the seeds requires a high temperature which destroys the pesticide molecules.

However, this roasting has consequences. Indeed, it allows the formation of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAH). The origin of these compounds can also occur during the drying of coffee beans, due to environmental pollution.

PAHs are recognized as carcinogenic and according to the newspaper’s analysis, the majority of coffees sold in France display very low levels, therefore without danger. However, there are 4 brands that have a higher rate than the rest. These are Intermarché (tropical planter capsules), Carte noire, L’or (decaffeinated capsule) and Naturela.

Coffees contaminated with acrylamide

Roasting coffee also produces acrylamide, a chemical that forms in certain foods that are high in carbohydrates and low in protein. If the coffees are all slightly contaminated with acrylamide, they must not exceed the threshold of 400 µg (micrograms)/kg, otherwise they risk being carcinogenic.

The coffees generally purchased by the French have quantities of between 78 µg/kg, notably the organic Auchan capsule, and 345 µg/kg, regarding the Lavazza pod.

Coffees with insect fragments

In September 2023, entomologist Jean-Michel Berenger, specialist in insects, confirmed to our colleagues from Ouest-France that the French were unknowingly ingesting between 500 grams and 1 kg of insects per year. If they slip into fruits without consumers noticing, it is not uncommon to find them in cereals, pasta, pancakes or rice.

However, particles of small animals can also be found in coffee. Indeed, Bellarom ground coffee, sold at Lidl, was analyzed and 80 fragments were found there. Same thing for Alter Eco coffee beans.

Don’t panic, although this information is not very appealing, ingesting insects is not dangerous for your health.