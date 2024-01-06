Here is the most sought-after destination for Belgians to travel in 2024

The Airbnb platform has just revealed its ranking of the cities most sought after by Belgians in 2024. And first place is occupied by a city of 80,000 inhabitants located just a few hours from Brussels. It’s about… Versailles!

Like us, you perhaps expected to see another French city at the top, such as Paris, Marseille, Lyon or even Bordeaux. If Airbnb does not provide an explanation for its ranking, we can nevertheless guess what could be the attraction of Versailles.

First of all, there is obviously its inevitable Château, former residence of King Louis XIV. In addition to the interior of the premises (63,154 m² divided into 2,300 rooms!), you can enjoy a very vast area outside, with countless gardens.

Alongside its famous castle, the city of Versailles is also full of other tourist attractions, such as the Antiques district. Lovers of jewelry or silverware, antique or art deco furniture, old, modern or contemporary paintings will have something for their eyes and can visit the 50 antique dealers.

Finally, if the attraction for Versailles is so present in 2024, the Olympic Games are certainly not unrelated. Organized in Paris from July 26 to August 11, the Olympic Games will attract many Belgians who want to come and support their athletes or simply watch certain events. However, if Paris is likely to be full, Versailles is a good option since it is located barely 40 minutes from the City of Lights by RER. However, we warn you: even if it may be cheaper than Paris, you will have to put money in your wallet to stay in Versailles. The amount was thus 732 euros per night in November. We imagine that this figure will increase significantly again as a result of the Olympics…

