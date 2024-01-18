Here is the number of steps you should take each day to live longer, according to a study

#number #steps #day #live #longer #study

Published on January 18, 2024 at 03:11 by Aurélia ABISUR

Scientists have managed to determine the number of steps you need to take daily to live longer. And the good news is that you will probably achieve less than you thought.

© Pablo Rogat’s Photostream

Walking

“Eat a balanced diet, hydrate regularly, limit stress and move.” Even if the advice is not always applied, almost all of us know, in broad terms, the conditions necessary for a healthy lifestyle. Among the most easily achievable: moving. This includes intense sports sessions, but also the simple act of walking. And a study recently revealed how many steps you should take each day in order to live longer.

The ideal number of steps is…

And no, let it be said straight away, you don’t need to walk 10km every day to gain years of life. According to the study published in the journal Lancet Public Health, performing 6000 steps per day on average would improve its quality and life expectancy. The risks of a premature death are reduced by 40%.

To arrive at this average, experts studied the medical data as well as the lifestyle of no less than 50,000 people. And according to Professor Amanda Paluch of the University of Massachusetts, no need to work hard.

We were able to observe a gradual reduction in health risks as the number of steps increased, until it reached a plateau

Clearly, if you want to do more, so much the better, but beyond a certain limit it will not be more beneficial.

Number of steps by age group

The study authors suggest that for adults over 50, the number of steps to achieve is between 6000 et 8000. For adults under 50, however, this number is between 8000 and 10,000 steps. And point to clarify, the speed has no impact, the main thing is to arrive at this number of steps.

But why is it so important to move? THE sedentary lifestyle is bad on all points. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), not moving enough can cause type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and certain types of cancer. By not exercising, the muscles are less powerful, the joints more fragile and we lack the mobility to perform simple everyday movements.

