Here we go again: Italian pasta full of pesticides, involving two very well-known brands that we always buy

#Italian #pasta #full #pesticides #involving #wellknown #brands #buy

Once again, pesticides were found in pasta, bringing two very well-known brands into the spotlight.

We return to talking about a topic that had already caused quite a few concerns in the past and which has recently recurred, we are talking about pasta which has always been one of the main foods of our culinary tradition. Well, even in it there can be hidden pitfalls and problems.

As emerged from a long investigation carried out by the experts of the magazine Il Salvagente conducted on the quality of the pasta offered for sale in supermarketswell the presence of mycotoxins, traces of glyphosate, pesticides and other contaminants accumulated during industrial processes emerged.

All elements that can jeopardize our health at any moment of our day, in particular to carry out this investigation, the researchers focused on a particular shape of pasta, namely mezze sleeves. But let’s go into even more detail.

Pesticides in pasta, here are the worst brands

In short, things really are like this, from the investigations that have been carried out for a long time, it has emerged that once again inside the pasta or at least some types of it there are pesticides and presences that can be harmful for our health.

Each sample was subjected to laboratory analysis, label evaluation and finally the tasting test and the following were included among the evaluation parameters:

origin of wheat

presence of glyphosate

presence of pesticides

Don’s presence

organoleptic test

In the end, what came out were those that in all respects can be considered the worst brands and which in practice obtained scores lower than six and are:

Conad striped short sleeves n° 84: the tests within them gave an unsatisfactory result, consisting of:

origin of wheat: Italy, EU and non-EU

glyphosate: 0.070 mg/kg

other pesticides: absent

overall score: 5.9

Garofalo striped short sleeves 32: which instead in the tests reported a total result that was always insufficient, composed of:

origin of wheat: Italy and Australia

glyphosate: 0.070 mg/kg

other pesticides: absent

Don: 115 mcg/kg

overall score: 5.

Obviously a detail to keep in mind is that before publishing the results, the experts who conducted the investigations contacted the producers of the following brands, not only to inform them but also to understand if they had any declarations to make. The results were reported by GreenMe.it.