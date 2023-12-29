Here you will get tips from night sleep expert Marcel: ‘Staying in bed all day is a no-go’

#tips #night #sleep #expert #Marcel #Staying #bed #day #nogo

You’ve probably been guilty of it: you stay in bed all day, watching Netflix or scrolling on your phone. That’s not good at all, according to sleep expert Marcel van Slaapidee. He says: “Remaining ‘rotting’ in your bed can cause mental problems.”

You may have also seen it on TikTok: doing everything in your bed is a trend of 2023. This is the order of the day, especially for children from 10 years old and young people up to 25 years old: chilling, eating, gaming and scrolling. in bed. Marcel from Slaapidee thinks this trend is a no-go and explains what is much better for stress and your night’s sleep.

A bad thing?

At first, ‘rotting’ in bed seems harmless. “I am surprised by the views of psychologists and other sleep experts. Some people don’t seem to find this a problem,” says Marcel. “It would calm your body, reduce stress and prevent overload. Initially it provides benefits.”

However, sleep expert Marcel does not agree with this. “It can sometimes be nice to stay in bed longer. You may get benefits from it in the short term. But if you make it a habit, feelings of sadness or stress may arise. For example, you spend less time with family or friends and you postpone (school) tasks. That doesn’t make anyone happy and it actually makes you more stressed.”

Sleep disorder

So staying in bed is a habit that you will leave behind in 2023. Marcel: “I see the bed as a place of rest, sleep and intimacy. By studying in bed, reading a book, watching TV or scrolling on your phone, you give your brain a different idea.”

Because you are busy with things other than sleep, the brain no longer makes the connection with your sleeping place. The bed is then not just a place to rest. “This can cause you to have sleep problems or create a sleep disorder.”

What do you want to do?

Of course you want to start the new year of 2024 well. Marcel shares tips for better sleep and sleep. “Perhaps this is the most important tip: exercise enough in the new year. Go to the woods on Sunday, get a good dose of fresh air and vitamin D. In addition, healthy and varied food also makes you feel less stressed and can handle everything better.”

A fixed sleep rhythm

Put more exercise and healthy eating on your list of good intentions. “You can add a few more to that!”, says Marcel. “Go to bed around the same time during the week, ensure a cool room and silence around you. Then you will sleep better anyway!”

Knowing more?

Do you exercise enough and is your bedroom exactly how it should be, but are you still unable to relax? This could be due to a bad pillow or mattress or bad sheets.