Here’s a list of the 5 best-selling cellphones in 2023, specifications are no joke, large capacity and prices and specifications

RADARTANGGAMUS.CO.ID – If you are looking for the latest cellphone but are still confused about which one to choose, maybe this article is for you. The list of best-selling smartphones below could be the best solution for your latest gadget reference.

There are five recommendations for the best-selling cellphones at the end of 2023 according to the Yatekno YouTube channel. The appeal of these five smart phones is that they are selling well, indicating that the quality of their specifications is no joke, aka they are really worth it.

Are you curious about who the best-selling smartphones of 2023 are so far? Without further ado, here is the list for you to check out.

1. Itel S23 Plus (around Rp. 2.2 million/ RAM 8/256GB)

If other curved screen cellphones are priced at IDR 5 million, this is not the case with the Itel S23 Plus. Having a curved 6.78 inch AMOLED technology screen with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels, the price of the S23 Plus is only IDR 2 million!

What’s even more amazing is that the Itel S23 Plus is equipped with a fingerprint scanner on the screen. The memory capacity is also jumbo, namely 8 GB RAM and 256 GB ROM and runs Android 13 OS.

Apart from that, other aspects are still given standard specifications. Such as the Unisoc Tiger T616 12nm architecture limited chipset, and the dual camera setup with a main resolution of 50MP.

2. Infinix Zero 30 5G (around Rp. 4.2 million RAM 12/256GB)

Continuing the tradition of luxury specs on the Infinix Zero series, the Infinix Zero 30 5G gets crazy upgrades. Apart from having an AMOLED curved screen, this panel has a high refresh rate of 144Hz like a high-end gaming cellphone.

Not only that, the performance of the Zero 30 5G is also very comfortable for playing heavy games. The reason is, there is a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 5G chipset which is known to be stubborn in running heavy games of the caliber of Genshin Impact.

Not to mention that the memory provision provided by Infinix is ​​very extensive. The ROM is 12GB and the storage is up to 256GB so you don’t need to worry about storing lots of applications, photos/videos and even games.

3. Xiaomi 13T (around Rp. 6.3 million RAM 12/256GB)

