Here’s how many hours of sport you would need to do per day to compensate for a day at the office

par lauren soukiassian

Sitting all day is very bad for your health. It is therefore necessary to do sport to compensate.

A sedentary lifestyle is the scourge of our society. Office work requires us to sit for long hours. To get it right, you would have to take a few steps every half hour, which is not always easy. Unfortunately, a sedentary lifestyle can cause weight gain, diabetes and even a risk of developing cardiovascular disease. How can we counter its effects?

How long should you exercise to counter the effects of a sedentary lifestyle?

According to a 2020 study published in the British Medical Journal, 22 minutes of sport per day would be enough to counter its effects. The study, carried out on 45,000 people, even states that being sedentary for less than 8 hours a day without practicing sport is enough to reduce the risk of disease. However, other studies contradict this.

At the beginning of the 2010s, an American study carried out on 123,000 people over 14 years demonstrated that physical activity did not reduce the risks of cardiovascular diseases and cancers linked to a sedentary lifestyle.

What to think in this case? Regardless, the WHO recommends doing at least three hours of sport per week. There are also the famous 10,000 steps per day. You can also take advantage of your lunch break to go for a few minutes walk or come to work on foot or by bike. This should keep you in shape anyway.