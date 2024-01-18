Here’s how the Ford Kuga changes

#Heres #Ford #Kuga

BEST SELLER – It’s makeover time for the Ford Kuga, one of the most popular crossovers on the European market, where it was the best-selling plug-in hybrid in 2021 and 2022 (awaiting definitive data for 2023). Strengthened by these results, the Kuga is still focusing strongly on electrification, with a range consisting of hybrid engines rechargeable and non-rechargeable, saying at the same time goodbye to dieselwith a view to achieving a fully electric range in Europe by 2035. The updated Kuga continues to be produced in Valencia, in Spain, using a 3D component printing process that guarantees accuracy and sustainability. Sales of the new model begin this month.

> In the photo above the Active (left) and ST-Line versions.

GOODBYE DIESEL – Starting from the Plug-In Hybrid version, the Ford Kuga allows you to travel up to 69 km (4 more than the current model) zero emissions. At the base remains the 2.5-litre petrol engine which, together with the electric unit, delivers a power of 224 HP, discharged to the ground through the front wheels. In addition to front-wheel drive, it also offers four-wheel drive the full hybrid variant, also based on the 2.5-liter 4-cylinder with a power of 190 HP: Ford promises ranges of up to 900 km on a full tank of fuel and up to 64% electric driving in the city. The entry engine, the 1.5 EcoBoost and 150 CV. Instead, as mentioned, the new Kuga says goodbye to diesel forever, abandoning the 120 HP 2.0 EcoBlue available until today.

COMFORT AND SAFETY – The restyling of the Ford Kuga brought to the blue oval crossover a full-width LED light bar that frames the new front grille. Full LED headlights, with automatic high beam control as standard, help improve comfort and safety. The fari Dynamic Pixel LED, which use navigation data and a camera mounted on the windscreen to read road signs, modifying the light beam at curves, intersections and roundabouts to better illuminate any pedestrians and cyclists. The new series Active it is designed for those thinking of taking the Kuga on some offroad adventures: it is more robust in both appearance and capabilities and is able to tackle complicated surfaces such as sand and mud.

PRACTICAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL – Inside the Ford Kuga, practicality guided the designers: second row seats can slide longitudinally to increase either legroom or trunk volume (up to an extra 150 liters). The multimedia system of the new Kuga features Ford’s latest generation SYNC 4, which guarantees double the computing power of the previous system. It is designed to integrate seamlessly with smartphones and access information thanks to the 5G connectivity. Progress has also been made on the driving assistance front, with a new generation adaptive cruise control now capable of automatically applying the brakes on bends, intersections or in traffic. Parking assistance integrates a 360° camera system.

km/h (sec) 1.5 EcoBoost FWD (6-speed manual) 150 144-163 6.3-7.2 195 9.5 9.5 2.5 Hybrid FWD 180 121-143 5.3-6.2 196 9.1 2.5 Hybrid AWD 183 130-146 5.7 -6.4 196 8.3 2.5 Plug-In Hybrid FWD 243 20-28 0.9-1.2 200 7.3 Average electric mileage WLTP 60-69 km Electric city mileage WLTP 88 km