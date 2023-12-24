“Here’s the Christmas diet to avoid 2-3 extra kilos”

“We maintain conviviality, without giving up anything, but respecting meal times and portions to which we are accustomed. A little common sense is enough to avoid those 2-3 extra kilos that the holidays could bring”, says Barbara Paolini, director of Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition of Scotte.

What is the risk at the table?

“Consuming even 1,500 calories more than normal. It’s a critical period: there are more opportunities to stay at the table and the danger is ‘picking’, the tendency to eat continuously, outside of suitable times, between meals organized; as well as richer and more complex foods than those we are used to. In short, let’s respect the canonical meals and portions, so as not to stimulate the feeling of continuous hunger”.

What rules to avoid binge eating?

“First of all, don’t exaggerate with the quantities. If we stick to small portions, we can not give up anything and limit the damage. Small tastings are enough. We limit fats, condiments and carbohydrates. Alcohol and very sugary drinks should be avoided; vegetables and less elaborate and seasoned dishes. Another trick is not to keep anything that can tempt us within reach and in sight. This is especially true in the days following the holidays, as well as before. Fasting, on the other hand, is of no use and sooner or later brings to exaggerate.”

How to limit the damage?

“In the days before and after the party we prefer less elaborate dishes: pasta with tomato is better than carbonara. And we avoid desserts: let’s eat panettone for breakfast and not at the end of the meal; dried and candied fruit as a snack and without exaggerating. Finally, let’s spend our free time doing a bit of exercise, even a walk can help burn a few more calories”.

So let’s celebrate but not just at the table?

“The party is certainly about conviviality. But to feel good and not come out with any damage, just don’t overdo it. During the period we eat but in small quantities and after the party we don’t stock up on offers of panettone, prolonging and making the consumption become ordinary extraordinary. Sometimes products accumulated at Christmas last even for a month.”

Paola Tomassoni

