Here’s the smart binoculars that identify what you’re looking at

You look inside and AX Visio tells you what you see.

This year, the most popular technologies at the CES gadget expo were artificial intelligence and transparent displays, but at the event held in Las Vegas, besides the extravagant TVs and phones boosted with AI, other interesting things appeared. There is, for example, a router disguised as a picture frame, or Swarovski Optik’s smart binoculars, which can help the user while hunting or observing birds.

One of the great features of the AX Visio device is the built-in neural processing unit (NPU), which, according to the manufacturer’s promise, provides high-performance image recognition that other similar devices do not (yet). With the rotary switch, you only have to choose whether you are looking for birds or mammals, and if an animal appears in your field of vision, the binoculars can identify it by displaying the name of the individual in front of your eyes. AX Visio can also be used as a digital compass, and it is even possible to stream the enlarged view.

The smart binoculars, equipped with a 32-millimeter lens capable of 10x optical magnification, provide a field of view between 112 meters and 1 kilometer, and you can even take photos and videos while in use. The photos taken are 13 megapixels (4208 x 3120 pixels), while the resolution of moving images can be up to Full HD. Of course, AX Visio also comes with a smartphone application, which allows you to easily upload the recordings to your mobile phone and then edit them there, and the app is also required to operate Live View streaming.

According to the manufacturer, the battery lasts for two hours even with intensive use, and if we do not use the extra functions, it can operate the 1.1 kilogram device for 15 hours. Of course, the wildest part about the smart binoculars is not that it can recognize the living creatures that come in front of it, but its price, as Swarovski Optik is asking for 4,600 euros for the amount, which roughly corresponds to 1.7 million forints.