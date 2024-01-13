Here’s the Spice You Need to Add to All Your Dishes to Lose Belly, According to a Dietitian

#Heres #Spice #Add #Dishes #Lose #Belly #Dietitian

Have you noticed an accumulation of fat in your stomach recently? To remedy this, it is important to pay attention to the contents of your plate! Indeed, What you put in your meals plays a crucial role in maintaining a flat stomach and a stable weight. While certain protein-rich foods can be effective in targeting abdominal fat, others, such as white bread, should be limited, according to an American dietitian. Howeverincorporating certain spices could be a good way to encourage weight loss and reduce belly fat.

Turmeric, an ally against abdominal fat

According to the advice de Catherine Gervacio, dietitian interviewed by the American media SheFindsthe Turmeric turns out to be the spice of choice in daily meals for those seeking to lose weight and reduce fat around the belly. Curcumin present in turmeric is particularly beneficial for heart health and may contribute to weight loss thanks to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, says the expert. According to Catherine Gervacio, “Turmeric may help reduce the risk of heart disease by neutralizing harmful free radicals that can damage the body, including blood vessels.”

She also explains that curcumin has the ability to stimulate metabolism, thereby accelerating the burning of calories in the body, which promotes weight loss.

Focus on the benefits of ginger and cayenne pepper

Ginger and cayenne pepper are also allies in obtaining a flat stomach. . Laure Hyvernatdoctor of pharmacy, naturopath and nutritionist, emphasizes in an interview given to Current wife in 2021 the impact of ginger on blood sugar levels, helping to avoid sugar spikes and reduce fat storage.

Cayenne pepper, thanks to its capsaicin, is also known to stimulate metabolism and promote weight loss, as explained Anna Taylordietitian at the Cleveland Clinic (United States).

Integrate spices wisely into your diet

HoweverCatherine Gervacioin the columns of SheFinds, emphasizes that“no spice can replace a balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle”. Certain spices play a direct role in weight loss, provided they are selected carefully. Among the most effective aromatics are therefore turmeric, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, ginger, fennel seeds, cumin, sumac (Lebanese spice) and black pepper. do not forget chili, the latter spice can cause a loss of up to 72 kcal per day, according to experts, if consumed up to 2 grams daily.