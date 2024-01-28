Here’s what Apple’s new rules mean for iPad users

#Heres #Apples #rules #iPad #users

Apple announced this week what the Digital Markets Act in Europe will mean for developers, with Spotify already taking a shot ahead and deciding to tell what it would mean for its users. This seems to mainly concern the iPhone, but what does it actually mean for the iPad?

Some of the changes Apple announced are coming to all platforms, but there are also things that are only coming to iPhone and not iPad. This is partly because the iPad does not fall under the ‘gatekeeper’ rule. Under this gatekeeper rule, Europe has designated several large, important platforms that it monitors extra closely and from which it also expects more.

iPadOS on iOS

iPhone uses iOS and iPad uses iPadOS and since iOS is designated as such a gatekeeper platform and iPadOS is not, Apple can make slightly different choices for iPad. At the same time, it is also said that the App Store in general falls under the gatekeeper rule, and that would therefore mean more for the iPad App Store. That is why Apple has announced certain changes specifically for the App Store on all platforms.

This is what is only coming to iPhone, and not to iPad: a pop-up in Safari asking to choose a default browser, support for third-party browsers, choosing a default NFC and wallet app and – the most important – the ability to install third-party app stores and download apps from those app stores. What is coming to iPad is the ability for app makers to use alternative payment methods and pay lower commissions. In addition, the App Store will be opened to game streaming apps.

App Store

It will take effect from iOS 17.4, which is expected in March and is currently being tested. Would you like to know more about what app makers think about the adjustments? Also read the article iOS app makers angry again: app outside the App Store potentially very expensive.

