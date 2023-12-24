Here’s what happened to Ferragni’s eggs

#Heres #happened #Ferragnis #eggs

Tens of thousands of packages piled up in a warehouse. We are in Puglia and of the Ferragni branded eggs only the wrappings remain to be recycled. Plastic, or rather polypropylene to be disposed of with a small profit. The dream of Italy’s most famous influencer has been on the ground for at least a year and a half. It is the summer of 2022 when the Dolci Preziosi kits arrive in this building. These are two versions of the same product: there is the normal one and the other Ferragni branded one. The price, however, unlike the Balocco pandoro, is the same: you can choose without having to reach into your wallet, while the pandoro with the logo of Fedez’s wife cost three times as much as the other. Here it went another way, but looking at these stacks, not exactly great. On the contrary.

The advertising operation, conceived by Cerealitalia, owner of Dolci Preziosi, took place in two stages: in 2021 and then again in 2022.

Ferragni collected 500 thousand euros in the first tranche and 700 thousand in the second, the Children of the Fairies, called into question through the usual charitable tamtam, received 36 thousand euros. Truly crumbs, compared to the star’s sumptuous fees.

The Milan Prosecutor’s Office is investigating to clarify the matter, parallel to that of the Balocco pandoro. At the moment there are no suspects but the prosecutors, if they were to find concrete elements, could proceed with the crime of commercial fraud.

In essence, at least on the Balocco side, it was made clear that it was a good cause for the small oncology patients of the Regina Margherita in Turin, but Ferragni’s salary was very high and the children were given the small change, a figure already established of 50 thousand euros without any correlation with product sales.

After the discovery of the not exactly correct and transparent mechanism, in a heartfelt video, with her makeup reduced to a minimum and her voice cracked, she promised a donation of one million to the Piedmont hospital, but at this point the case of the Easter eggs.

Therefore, the credibility of the queen of Instagram has collapsed and credibility is the most precious commodity for those who live on image and transform everything private into a public dimension.

Now these eloquent images arrive from Puglia: even before the double injury, it’s not as if Ferragni was really King Midas. Many eggs remained on the distribution shelves. At least three tons ended up in that warehouse in Puglia which also welcomed a couple of tons of eggs without the star’s call.

The packages were emptied and the packaging sent towards recycling. In short, the millionaire salary was not an absolute guarantee of success, even if she had reached the astronomical figure of thirty million followers. Now there is a risk that the sponsors will withdraw. In these excited hours, Safilo has interrupted the collaboration contract with Fedez’s wife: it could be the beginning of a mass escape as some critics claim; for Roberto D’Agostino, Mr. Dagospia, you have reached the end of the line and it will be very difficult to overcome the crisis of these days.