Here’s what it is and the symptoms

Long Flu also and above all affects young people

Not only is Long Covid indicating the persistence of the symptoms of contagion from the Sars-CoV-2 virus, now another term also emerges: Long Flu. This last concept represents a long seasonal influence.

Let’s find out together more specifically what the ‘Long Flu’ is and what the most distinctive symptoms are.



These are, as reported by the Adnkronos news agency, symptoms almost similar to Covid, namely: persistent tiredness, continuous sore throat and annoying cough. But that is not all. Young people are also, above all, targeted by these ‘aftermaths’ of the infection that cause discomfort. Taking stock of the situation is the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco who has highlighted through a new study, published in ‘eClinicalMedicine’, how Sars-CoV-2 infections and non-Covid infections are almost identical.



“Long Covid is still a syndrome that is not well defined – observes Pregliasco – Even in terms of diagnostic definition there are different opinions, beyond the concept that it is something that continues. What happens to people who suffer from it is very varied : respiratory problems but also neurological problems, mental fog, and fatigue. To carry out studies on this condition, scientists sampled quite a few people to see the difference between those who were positive for Covid and those who were not. This is how attention has also turned to the long flu. By doing this, in fact, the experts have highlighted something that was known, perhaps quantifying it better, and confirmed that even respiratory forms of influenza can have an after-effect after the acute phase of respiratory symptoms ”.

Pregliasco also wanted to clarify the Long Flu, stating: “After the flu there can be a convalescence phase, a prolongation, a symptomatology that lasts beyond the canonical 4-5 days, linked to the patient’s condition. Among the symptoms that do not end, for example, the sore throat remains which is a sign of the ‘wound’ in the broad sense. There is no longer the infection, but inflammation remains at the throat level. The viral dry cough is also an irritant ”.

“We take into account that even the flu is not a trivial disease and does not pass in a few days – concludes Pregliasco – that for the frail it can be a risk but even a young person must maintain a period of common sense and reduction in performance. Long flu is in fact transversal: even young people must be careful of the effects and treat themselves well with responsible self-medication. The approach is for example the use of anti-inflammatories, but not to eliminate the symptoms, because this plays into the hands of the virus”.