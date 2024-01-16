Here’s why women are colder than men, according to science

#Heres #women #colder #men #science

Winter temperatures have set in for a few weeks now. Who says freshness, says daily annoyances: chapped lips, irritated hands, chattering teeth, runny nose… Brilliant. It’s the return frozen feet in bed, under the big goose feather duvet and frozen hands under the man’s t-shirt to warm them up quickly. *Sadistic laughter* We endure these low temperatures, but so do our darlings. Besides, he hates this period. “Ahhh, but why are you so cold? » No, Paul, the real question is why aren’t you as cold as us women?

Tights, pants, two layers of sweater, a down jacket, a hat, gloves, a scarf, pilou pilou socks, big shoes, we should be ready to face wind and tides. Yet every year we shiver, refrigerated by the delicate thermostat from the fourth season of the year, while the guys get away with it in a t-shirt and an old sweatshirt. Royal. In 1998, researchers at the University of Utah, USA, found that the average hand temperature in women was about two degrees lower than that of men. It’s factual, there is a real difference in the way temperatures are felt between men and women. It’s fascinating, even our body is misogynistic. So what are the reasons?

Muscle and hormones

One of the biggest differences between men and women is hormonal. First of all, progesterone has a causal effect on our ability to regulate heat. Yes, this female sex hormone can thicken the blood, making it difficult to circulate to the extremities. “We’re having fun, right? » But mainly, at the heart of the plot: testosterone, a steroid hormone naturally present and secreted mainly by the gonads, that is to say the male testicles, and in more limited quantities, the female ovaries. This higher hormone level is the cause of more worked muscles in boys. Muscle mass plays an important role in the response to cold sensation. Quite simply, the more muscle there is, the more likely you are to be hot. As adults, males have greater muscle mass, approximately 10% higher, than that of its female counterparts. Which would explain why we are more sensitive and more cautious. Moreover, logically, men become more sensitive to cold as they age, since they produce less and less testosterone. So, who is the little girl now? Bim.