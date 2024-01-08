Here’s why women are more sensitive to cold than men, according to this study

#Heres #women #sensitive #cold #men #study

By Francis Uliel – Modified on 08 Jan 2024 at 12:44

Generally, women are more cautious than men. And this difference in tolerance to low temperatures can be explained by different factors.

By nature, we are not equal in periods of low temperatures. Indeed, women are more sensitive to cold than men. And this has also been confirmed by scientific studies. According to various studies, the ideal room temperature is between 22°C and 24°C for men compared to 24.5°C and 26°C for women. Although the figures are different, the observation remains the same. Between the two sexes in fact, there will be about two degrees of difference in comfort.

Influence of male hormones on the sensation of cold

According to scientists, testosterone inhibits the channel protein TRPM8, which senses ambient temperature through nerve endings under the skin. So, the level of this hormone in a man’s body will determine his ability to feel heat. This therefore explains why older men are colder than younger men. And for good reason,Testosterone levels decline with age. In contrast, in the opposite sex, estrogen noticeably thickens the blood, preventing it from flowing easily to the extremities. A University of Utah study in 1998 found that women’s hand temperatures were 1.6°C lower than men’s. Estrogen also affects the suprachiasmatic nucleus. Which is a part of the hypothalamus that controls thermoregulation.

Mechanisms of cold sensitivity in women

Additionally, the release of progesterone during ovulation contributes to an increase in core temperature of approximately 0.3°C to 0.7°C. Enough to make the woman’s body more sensitive to the cold outside. It also occurs in women using oral contraceptives. Moreover, there are also mechanistic explanations for this difference in sensitivity. Muscle masses (generating heat) and fat masses (not generating heat). Which influence the sensation of temperature. A 2021 Chinese study observed that women’s metabolic rate, that is, the amount of energy the body burns while resting, was also lower than that of men… With temperatures below 20°C. This represents a significant change at the individual level.