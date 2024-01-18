Hericium erinaceus, a mushroom that is good for your brain

#Hericium #erinaceus #mushroom #good #brain

Used in Asian medicinal cuisine, Hericium erinaceus is surprising for its unique texture and flavor, but also for its health benefits. Around the world, different names are given to this protected variety which is rather rare in the wild. According to specialists, its active molecules act in the prevention and support of numerous pathologies.

The Hericium erinaceus is fascinating in more than one way. Present throughout the northern hemisphere, the Lion’s Mane or Hedgehog Hyndre mushroom is one of the most used in the world, particularly in Asian countries. It grows on the stumps of dead trees, preferably ash, walnut, beech and maple. Taste-wise, this edible variety is renowned for its taste which resembles that of certain seafood, from lobster to crab or scallops depending on your sensibilities. Its appearance, too, is unique, with white filaments measuring 3 to 5 cm, soft and hanging, reminiscent of a dish of Chinese noodles or the mane of a wild animal.

It is also called “monkey head”, or “Yamabushitake” in Japan, which refers to the warrior monks who lived in the mountains. Beyond folklore, this wild mushroom is on the IUCN list of species threatened with extinction, in particular because of the degradation of its habitat: this is why it is strongly recommended not to pick it in the wild. If the hedgehog hyndre has been used for centuries in traditional Chinese medicine for its digestive properties, numerous studies recognize it as having multiple virtues for the nervous system and immunity.

What are the mechanisms of action of Hericium erinaceus?

This mushroom, which generally fruits at the end of summer and autumn, contains dietary prebiotics and active molecules which help relieve certain intestinal disorders. It is involved in particular in the restoration of the gastric and intestinal mucous membranes by helping to reduce inflammation. Researchers have also revealed its ability to inhibit Helicobacter pilori, a bacteria which develops in the stomach and which is responsible for ulcers, gastritis and stomach cancer, specifies the High Authority of Health. Due to its high antioxidant potential and bioactive compounds, Hericium erinaceus is used for the management of metabolic disorders, particularly for the treatment of diabetes, other scientists argue in a study published on ScienceDirect.

Promising potential for neurovascular prevention

Even more surprising: many researchers agree that lion’s mane mushroom improves brain function. Indeed, it is associated with improved anxiety and cognition. In detail, its bioactive compounds would be involved in the treatment, or at least the prevention, of a wide range of brain pathologies such as Alzheimer’s disease, depression, Parkinson’s disease or even spinal cord lesions, although that clinical trials have yet to provide proof, we read on theInternational Journal of Molecular Sciences MDPI. Its scope of action does not stop there, since it is an adaptogenic mushroom. Understand: its high content of minerals and antioxidants strengthens the immune system and helps the body resist different forms of stress, whether environmental or physiological. Concerning the dosage, theHericium erinaceus can be taken in tablet form as a treatment several times a day, or in powder form, preferably diluted in a glass of hot water.

Aurelie DUHAMEL for TF1 INFO