HERISOA RANDRIATSIZAFY – Une Malagasy au “The Voice Belgique”

Herisoa Randriatsizafy participates in The Voice Belgium.

Herisoa Randriatsizafy is causing a sensation on The Voice Belgium, proudly wearing the colors of Madagascar. She shone from her first performance in front of the general public, immediately impressing all the coaches.

Herisoa Randriatsizafy storms the stage of the 11th edition of The Voice Belgium, which began on Tuesday 16, with a remarkable performance from the “Blinds” stage. The Malagasy artist seduced the jury by performing the song “Anyone” by Demi Lovato, thus propelling her towards the next phase which is “Les duels” which she will face with another candidate. His magical voice managed to captivate all the coaches, including Christophe Willem, Mentissa, Hatik and Bj Scott. “It was really a surprise for me, like my registration for The Voice Belgium. I wasn’t the one who signed up, but a friend did without my knowledge. She arrived at my house shouting you’ve been taken!, I told her what’s taken?, she replied you’re going to love me a lot or hate me, but I signed you up for The Voice”, says she said.

First time

Currently preparing for the “Duels” phase, she remains uncertain about the song she will perform and her opponent, since the broadcast of the “Blinds” phase is underway for the other candidates.

Herisoa, used to singing in the shower and in her car, started on stage a little over a year ago in a small karaoke bar near her home. Her first public performance on The Voice Belgium was an intense and magical experience. “It was my first time, which was very stressful for me. I almost couldn’t stand on my feet anymore. It was really intense, new and magical, and I think my astonishment at the buzz was felt in my voice,” she confides. More than twenty thousand videos were submitted to access the castings, and the video of this talented Malagasy was selected to shine on The Voice Belgium.

Nicole Rafalimananjara