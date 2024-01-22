HERISOA RANDRIATSIZAFY – Une Malagasy au “The Voice Belgique”

Herisoa Randriatsizafy participates in The Voice Belgium.

Herisoa Randriatsizafy is causing a sensation on The Voice Belgium, proudly wearing the colors of Madagascar. She shone from her first performance in front of the general public, immediately impressing all the coaches.

Herisoa Randriatsizafy storms the stage of the 11th edition of The Voice Belgium, which began on Tuesday 16, with a remarkable performance from the “Blinds” stage. The Malagasy artist seduced the jury by performing the song “Anyone” by Demi Lovato, thus propelling her towards the next phase which is “Les duels” which she will face with another candidate. His magical voice managed to captivate all the coaches, including Christophe Willem, Mentissa, Hatik and Bj Scott. “It was really a surprise for me, like my registration for The Voice Belgium. I wasn’t the one who signed up, but a friend did without my knowledge. She arrived at my house shouting you’ve been taken!, I told her what’s taken?, she replied you’re going to love me a lot or hate me, but I signed you up for The Voice”, says she said.

First time

Currently preparing for the “Duels” phase, she remains uncertain about the song she will perform and her opponent, since the broadcast of the “Blinds” phase is underway for the other candidates.

Herisoa, used to singing in the shower and in her car, started on stage a little over a year ago in a small karaoke bar near her home. Her first public performance on The Voice Belgium was an intense and magical experience. “It was my first time, which was very stressful for me. I almost couldn’t stand on my feet anymore. It was really intense, new and magical, and I think my astonishment at the buzz was felt in my voice,” she confides. More than twenty thousand videos were submitted to access the castings, and the video of this talented Malagasy was selected to shine on The Voice Belgium.

Also Read:  Willeke Alberti calls the death of daughter and brother a great loss: 'My brother was my everything' | Show

Nicole Rafalimananjara

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Marrakech: Arrest of a British man for theft and use of a false identity
Marrakech: Arrest of a British man for theft and use of a false identity
Posted on
EXCLUSIVE How many migrants Austria wanted to send back to Romania and how many Bucharest accepted in 2023 based on EU rules / Major difference compared to the numbers circulated by Vienna in 2022
EXCLUSIVE How many migrants Austria wanted to send back to Romania and how many Bucharest accepted in 2023 based on EU rules / Major difference compared to the numbers circulated by Vienna in 2022
Posted on
Government asks Gabon to explain attack on Angolan authorities in Libreville –
Government asks Gabon to explain attack on Angolan authorities in Libreville –
Posted on
Lionel Messi and Inter Miami ready to play against Dallas this Monday in preseason
Lionel Messi and Inter Miami ready to play against Dallas this Monday in preseason
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News