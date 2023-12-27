#Heritage #Austria #Cathedral #Crescent #Crusaders

Heritage Austria: The Cathedral, the Crescent and the Crusaders – Babenberg’s visions for St. Stephan

Today, when we think of St. Stephan, we think of the Gothic cathedral that stretches into the sky in front of us. But the history of this place of worship begins much earlier: Precisely in those years in which the Babenbergs wanted to reconquer the Holy Land, St. Stephen’s Church grew at the gates of the city of Vienna. The crusaders returning from the east passed here. St. Stephen’s Church was a product of this time: Leopold V had St. Stephen’s Square and the Graben decorated with the ransom he had collected for Richard the Lionheart. And Leopold VI. built the Virgil Chapel based on the model of Middle Eastern cave churches. At that time, the plan also matured to make St. Stephan a bishop’s see and to make Vienna the capital of the Babenberg Empire. However, it was only much later that a Habsburg dynasty was able to achieve both.

Image source: ORF/emb film