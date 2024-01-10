Herman Koch’s book about illness already in top ten bestseller list after two days | Book & Culture

#Herman #Kochs #book #illness #top #ten #bestseller #list #days #Book #Culture

Jan 10, 2024 at 12:04 Update: 33 minutes ago

Are you going to write about it? , Herman Koch’s book about his illness, is already on the bestseller list after two sales days. The title comes in tenth, reports book association CPNB.

In the book, Koch explains why he kept his illness quiet from the outside world for four years and why he later decided to write about it.

The writer announced last Thursday that he has metastatic prostate cancer. “I mainly didn’t want to tell it because of the idea of ​​a newspaper report with the headline: Herman Koch terminally ill. That seemed very bad for Pablo (his son, ed.),” says the author in an interview with Volkskrant Magazine.

Koch was diagnosed in February 2020 and then had to go on the promotional tour of his book Fine the day cancel. The doctor told the writer that radiation or surgery was no longer possible.

Since then, Koch has published two more books: A film with Sophia (2021) in The Royal house (2022). The latter book has been nominated for the NS Audience Award 2023.

