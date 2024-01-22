Herman van der Zandt new presenter of radio program Spraakmakers | Media

Herman van der Zandt joins the presentation team of Speech makers. He can be heard in the daily NPO Radio 1 program from Friday. The 49-year-old presenter takes the place of Ghislaine Plag, who said goodbye to the program in December.

“In Speech makers everything comes together that makes me enthusiastic,” says Van der Zandt about his new job. “The program provides depth and is on top of the news, but also has a certain lightness. That really appeals to me.”

René Sommer, editor-in-chief of journalism at KRO-NCRV, says that the program has a “strong new presentation team”. “Herman has extensive journalistic experience and a good sense of humor. Speech makers it fits him like a glove.” Presenters Roos Abelman and Carl-Johan de Zwart were already part of the team.

Van der Zandt recently switched to KRO-NCRV. He will go from next year The smartest person present. There are also plans for several new programs with the presenter.

