Hermit John David, a life full of grace

The hermit Ioan David was born in a modest family from the village of Plai, Alba county. Throughout his life, the hermit would have acquired “paranormal powers” that would have turned him into a “wizard” in the eyes of other people.

On January 7, 2024, 29 years have passed since the death of the hermit Ioan David.

Born in a needy family from the village of Plai, Alba county, Hermit Ioan David is said to have acquired numerous paranormal powers during his life.

He spent a good part of his life at the “Saints Constantine and Elena” Monastery in Afteia and at the monastic settlement in Strungari.

The hermit Ioan David was born on February 15, 1920, in the village of Plai, near the village of Strungari, Alba county. From his youth, he received from the gifts of the shepherds Simion and Varsanufie.

Many people testified that John knew the souls and thoughts of people, even those he had never seen or known.

In the last years of his life, he had one of the fathers from the Afteia Monastery as a priest.

Another precious testimony about the holy life of the hermit is offered by Mother Ierusalima Ghibu, from the Râmeț Monastery. She recounted precious conversations with hermit John on numerous issues

Although he was not a monk, the hermit John was regarded as a man of prayer and mystery. On the other hand, some people thought of him as a sorcerer. On Sundays, he went to the Holy Liturgy, and his sheep remained alone in the pasture, without ever being attacked by any wild animal.

His disciples say that the Mother of God appeared to him three times. Out of reverence for his holy life, both at the Afteia Monastery and at the church of the monastic settlement at Strungari, it was wanted to represent him in fresco alongside the saints. The hermit John David foretold his death. As early as the summer of 1994, his health deteriorated and his condition worsened every day due to stomach cancer.

He passed to the eternal on January 7, 1995 and was buried near the Strungari cell, as he wished:

“A year before he died, he told me the date of his death. He was sick, he had cancer and he said to me: “Brother, remember that on January 7th, when Saint John the Baptist is – because his name was John and he had great devotion to Saint John the Baptist -, I will I’m going, but you stay by my side and don’t leave me, don’t leave my side”. That was in 1994.

The coffin and the Holy Cross with which he was to be buried and he had prepared them seven years ago. They were made very simply, from fir wood and painted. Sicriulera painted in brown – with a black paint cross on the lid. Black Holy Cross, made of oak wood, simply carved with the axe. Both objects were placed in the privacy of the cell, leaning against the wall and visible. All those who entered there and saw them had a feeling of fear, fear, even rejection”, says a fragment from the book “The Holy Life of the Hermit John David”, according to cristianortodox.ro