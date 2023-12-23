Hernán Cadavid on mayor of Guachené

The news of the murder of the mayor of Guachené, Cauca, Elmer Abonía Rodríguez, continues to generate reactions of rejection from different political sectors that ask for a response from the authorities regarding the public order situation in that and other regions of the country.

From the Democratic Center, representative Hernán Cadavid recalled that Abonía had requested protection from the National Government and questioned whether the murder of social leaders in the country is not being rejected with the same forcefulness.

“The saddest thing about all of this is that just three months ago he was crying out to the National Government and in the media to protect him and his municipality; Today he is dead. What a shame that those massacre counters are no longer here, what a shame that all those who gave concerts are no longer here,” he said.

Other opposition and government congressmen also spoke out:

Family destroyed before Eve. The grandmother, the mother and a 14-year-old boy drowned after falling into the water with their car in Satu Mare. A girl saved herself
NHL on Saturday night – Niederreiter match winner in Jets victory – Sport
Heindryckx, Femke – Targeting lipid metabolism and endoplasmic reticulum stress to improve drug response in hepatocellular carcinoma
"Silent Night": The most famous verses with text and notes
