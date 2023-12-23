Hernán Cadavid on mayor of Guachené

#Hernán #Cadavid #mayor #Guachené

The news of the murder of the mayor of Guachené, Cauca, Elmer Abonía Rodríguez, continues to generate reactions of rejection from different political sectors that ask for a response from the authorities regarding the public order situation in that and other regions of the country.

From the Democratic Center, representative Hernán Cadavid recalled that Abonía had requested protection from the National Government and questioned whether the murder of social leaders in the country is not being rejected with the same forcefulness.

“The saddest thing about all of this is that just three months ago he was crying out to the National Government and in the media to protect him and his municipality; Today he is dead. What a shame that those massacre counters are no longer here, what a shame that all those who gave concerts are no longer here,” he said.

Other opposition and government congressmen also spoke out: