Heroes of Might and Magic 3 received a significant update

Today, the cult turn-based strategy Heroes of Might and Magic 3 can still enjoy a dedicated community of fans 25 years after its release. In addition to the continued interest in the game, this is evident in the various community projects that New World Computing continues to improve and expand on the title. It ranks among the most famous modifications unofficial data disc called Horn of the Abysswhich added several new features to the game years ago, led by the town of Cove.

However, the authors of the mod have also been working on another town called Factory. This was originally supposed to be an official part of the game from the beginning, but due to timing reasons, it ended up not making it into the base version of Heroes of Might and Magic 3. However, the authors of the aforementioned Horn of the Abyss fan expansion announced and immediately released update 1.7.0, which includes the city of Factory. In addition, the update brings a new campaign, several scenarios and adjustments to the map editor. You can download the mod on the official website of the creators.