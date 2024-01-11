“Heroin kills fewer people than Russian grain. It must be understood that you cannot donate to Ukraine while feeding Russia” – a shock to our government in the Russian grain transit case

#Heroin #kills #people #Russian #grain #understood #donate #Ukraine #feeding #Russia #shock #government #Russian #grain #transit #case

Russia transships Ukrainian grain in Rostov-on-Don

Photo. Scanpix/SEARCH

The decision of the ruling coalition not to ban the transit of Russian grain has stirred up completely negative emotions on social networks, because, according to the words of Economy Minister Viktoras Valaiņš (ZZS), it should be done at the EU level, because the ban of Latvia alone would not be effective. Social network users, however, have the opposite opinion.

Most read

“The situation is serious and could get worse.” The people of Sweden are being asked to prepare for the possibility that war may break out

Criminal

“It was like an action scene in a movie…” Eyewitness reveals strange facts about garage and its owner who kidnapped Agot

The TOPS of the 100 richest countries has been published. Which is the richest country in the world this year, but which place is occupied by Latvia?

Read other posts

1) That is why it is important to find out how much of what is imported is LV import and how much is transit, and to where exactly. A 1000% war tax would be good for transit, try to eliminate imports. 2) It is also important to accurately track the various exports to Russia, including via bypass roads. — Juris Visockis (@VisockisJuris) January 10, 2024

It’s like? There is a tax, but the SRS kindly cancels it if you ask? Then the rasha should be put not in the other offshore areas, but in the list of terrorists and tax x100 without the right of cancellation. @vid_gov @Finmin @aseradens But let’s finally choose one – you can’t donate 🇺🇦 and feed 🇷🇺 at the same time! — Juris Visockis (@VisockisJuris) January 10, 2024

OTHERS ARE CURRENTLY READING

You can look at it from another angle. Russia exports grain, Latvia receives money for transit, at the same time helps Ukraine with armaments and many other things, in the end it turns out that Russia pays for helping Ukraine. It looks unpopular, I don’t like it, but… — 🥷🏿 ir_una 🇱🇻🤝🇺🇦 (@miers_man) January 10, 2024

May not squeak. But you can also count how many tracks lead to which ports. If it’s a luxury thing, then wow, but if it’s a story of survival, then… what, we screw off the rails and close the ports – until better times…? There will be other tracks, other ports… because the world is already starving… 🤔 — James (@pineconehiller) January 8, 2024

If we want to stop RU transit, then after a careful analysis of EU legal norms and jurisprudence, with a law of the Saeima and an international declaration, we could demolish the tracks behind Kārsava, Ludza and Krāslava and dig up the embankment.

But all this makes no sense if Estonia does not demolish the Valga-Koidula section pic.twitter.com/WOTTjY2pJN — voldemars burgis (@voldemars) January 8, 2024

Sanctions are our principles and our future security.

But as far as they relate to the war in the UA, they have no meaning, because the RU with its partners provides everything by itself, integrates the occupied and moves on.

If it is about war, then war must be fought and arms must be given. We see that the West did not and does not give weapons. — voldemars burgis (@voldemars) January 8, 2024

The alternative is to welcome the starving in Europe and feed them with EU funds – wouldn’t that be an even faster self-destruction? — Mārtiņš Zvaigzne (@vorompatra) January 10, 2024

It seems that Spain was a big importer. — 🇱🇻Andris Strazdiņš (@vejizs) January 10, 2024

Where else? Through Finland? 🙂

If there are countries that cooperate with the aggressor, then it is their business. We therefore do not have to support the aggressor. — Rinald Egle (@ParaTr00per) January 10, 2024

That’s where money comes to Ukraine!!!

Can’t you see the difference?!!! — Andrievs Niedra (@andrievs) January 10, 2024

Because this time they are calling for this business to end. — Vj. Dombrovskis (@VjDombrovskis) January 10, 2024

“If Russians had empty shelves in stores, they would be on the streets.”

I wouldn’t be so sure about this one. If only to go out on the street to say thank you to Putin and brag about mighty Russia. And of course kneeling. — Ronalds Abols (@RonaldsAbols) January 10, 2024

Feed Africa – a weak argument that does not convince. Such excuses only come from Europe’s inaction. We have been feeding Africa for 50 years, it has never been fed. Maybe you should finally look for other solutions that really work. One of them is non-interference. — Brigita Smildzińa (@BSmildzina) January 10, 2024

RELATED ARTICLES

Speaking of Africa…. — Gatis Auzins (@gatis_auzins) January 10, 2024

there is only 1 option, if all European countries impose on Africa if there is grain, then there will be no cooperation with the orcs. Either or. Otherwise, we will have to deal with those orcs. — Einars Zalkovskis (@EZalkovskis) January 10, 2024

Themes