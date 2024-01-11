“Heroin kills fewer people than Russian grain. It must be understood that you cannot donate to Ukraine while feeding Russia” – a shock to our government in the Russian grain transit case

#Heroin #kills #people #Russian #grain #understood #donate #Ukraine #feeding #Russia #shock #government #Russian #grain #transit #case

Russia transships Ukrainian grain in Rostov-on-Don

Photo. Scanpix/SEARCH

The decision of the ruling coalition not to ban the transit of Russian grain has stirred up completely negative emotions on social networks, because, according to the words of Economy Minister Viktoras Valaiņš (ZZS), it should be done at the EU level, because the ban of Latvia alone would not be effective. Social network users, however, have the opposite opinion.

Most read

“The situation is serious and could get worse.” The people of Sweden are being asked to prepare for the possibility that war may break out

Criminal

“It was like an action scene in a movie…” Eyewitness reveals strange facts about garage and its owner who kidnapped Agot

The TOPS of the 100 richest countries has been published. Which is the richest country in the world this year, but which place is occupied by Latvia?

Read other posts

OTHERS ARE CURRENTLY READING

RELATED ARTICLES

Themes

Also Read:  Public opinion 'shocks' on strike vote at the Korean Medical Association... “89% of the public favors increasing the number of medical schools”

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Civil Servants Here Are Angry That Their Salaries Have Been Suddenly Cut, Loot and Burn Shops!
Civil Servants Here Are Angry That Their Salaries Have Been Suddenly Cut, Loot and Burn Shops!
Posted on
The SEC has approved all Bitcoin ETF proposals
The SEC has approved all Bitcoin ETF proposals
Posted on
The Nebula Phenomenon Appears in Outer Space, the Koran and Science Explain the Cause
The Nebula Phenomenon Appears in Outer Space, the Koran and Science Explain the Cause
Posted on
Jennifer Lopez’s first single in ten years is a musical structure: full of samples of old songs | Show
Jennifer Lopez’s first single in ten years is a musical structure: full of samples of old songs | Show
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News