Herpes after New Year’s Eve: What to do if your lips tingle today? | Life & Knowledge

#Herpes #Years #Eve #lips #tingle #today #Life #Knowledge

Well, did you snog hard tonight too? Then this morning not only might your head be buzzing from the alcohol, but your lips might also be tingling. Possible reason: herpes!

According to estimates by the World Health Organization (WHO), two thirds of the world’s population are infected with the herpes virus. The so-called herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) is responsible for cold sores.

The easiest and most common route of transmission: saliva! This is exchanged when kissing. So there’s a chance you’ll have caught a highly contagious cold sore during a wild New Year’s Eve celebration.

Herpes remains in the body for life

“Once you are infected, the herpes virus remains in your body for your entire life. This is why every adult carries one or more of the nine herpes viruses,” writes the Helmholtz Center for Infection Research (HZI).

The fatal thing: After the initial infection, the virus lies dormant in our body and does not cause any symptoms. Symptoms can – but do not necessarily – appear only upon reactivation. The reason for this appearance is a weakened immune system. You can have this because of a cold.

In general, anyone who suffers from acute and highly contagious cold sores should avoid kissing! And “not just when the typical blisters are visible, but until the crust falls off,” as dermatologist Dr. Utta Petzold explains on the Barmer health insurance website.

What to do if your lips tingle today?

Creams that stop the virus from multiplying in cold sores only work in the first five days. It is best for those affected to use them when they feel a slight tingling sensation.

As soon as the bubbles dry up and the typical crust forms, they are ineffective. If symptoms persist for a long time, you should consult a dermatologist.

also read

Can you get herpes from other people’s glasses?

Yes! “Herpes transmission through poorly washed glasses is conceivable,” says infectiologist Tim Kümmerle in an interview with Deutschlandfunk Nova. “Then the glass must have been washed really badly.”