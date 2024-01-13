Hertz is selling 20,000 cheap Tesla Model 3s – Observer

In 2021 and after having overcome near-bankruptcy, the North American car rental company Hertz managed to be reborn and, to attract customers who wanted to rent battery-powered electric cars, ordered 100,000 units from Tesla. Now Hertz is back in the news by making it known that it is selling some of these vehicles, around 20,000, for prices starting at 18,000 dollars, around €16,500.

Huge order. Hertz buys 100,000 Teslas

Hertz is selling the selected vehicles through the Rent2Buy program, which it uses whenever it needs to change its range. The reason, according to the company, is related to high repair costs for electric vehicles involved in accidents, when compared to traditional models with combustion engineswhich pinched the profitability of the operation.

Hertz and Uber launch 25,000 Tesla and Polestar cars in Europe

According to . the decision announced by Hertz aimed only to reduce the number of vehicles in the fleet – in addition to Teslas, there was also a Polestar – and not to cancel the offer of battery-powered models, as there is still a market (and customers) for this type of vehicle. rental vehicles. It should be remembered that GM and Ford also decided to cut the production of electric vehicles, both citing a drop in demand for this type of vehicle from customers.

The acquisition of 100,000 Teslas and 65,000 Polestars was a long-term project, extending over a few years, to keep up with market needs and, with it, customer demand. This never met Hertz’s expectations, so only 48,000 of the Teslas originally ordered were delivered, and it is unknown how many Polestars entered the Hertz fleet.

Also Read:  the Double Big Mac (with 4 burgers) is back at McDonald's – NiT

At the end of 2023, Hertz CEO Stephen Scherr admitted that, despite electric vehicles requiring less maintenance, repair costs proved to be higher, hurting the company’s margins. rent-a-car. It should be noted that Hertz is not the only one having difficulties in facing the higher expenses of electric vehicles, as Sixt also changed its strategy for the tram fleet, exchanging Teslas for cheaper modelsthus reducing investment.

