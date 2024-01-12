Hertz will sell 20,000 electric vehicles. Devaluation and repair costs weigh heavily

#Hertz #sell #electric #vehicles #Devaluation #repair #costs #weigh #heavily

In the last few years, Hertz had announced a ambitious plan to electrify its rental car fleet. In October 2021 it announced that it wanted to purchase as many as 100,000 Tesla Model 3s. The company had not limited itself to an agreement with Elon Musk’s company because agreements were subsequently also added with Polestar and General Motors.

Coming to more recent times, at the end of October 2023, Hertz made it known that it would slow down its plans to electrify the fleet of its rental cars. The reasons? According to the company, there were mainly two.

The first concerns the price cuts that Tesla has applied to its cars that has reduced the resale value by about a third. Elon Musk’s electric cars make up about 80% of Hertz’s electric vehicle fleet, and overall, electric vehicles make up about 11% of the rental fleet.

For car rental companies like Hertz, which sell many vehicles into the used car market, depreciation has a big impact on their business and an important factor in deciding which cars to include in their fleets.

The second reason concerns, however, i electric vehicle repair costs which were higher than the company initially expected. Hertz CEO Stephen Scherr commented on this issue:

Repairs and damages on an electric vehicle can often cost about double those associated with a combustion engine vehicle. The decline in the price of electric vehicles throughout 2023, driven primarily by Tesla, has reduced the market value of our electric vehicles compared to last year.

Now, the rental company has therefore announced that it wants sell a third of its electric car fleet, equal to approximately 20 thousand vehicles. The proceeds from the sales will be invested, in part, for purchase new endothermic models. Furthermore, the sale of part of the battery-powered car fleet will allow “find a better balance between the supply and expected demand for electricity“. Which is to say that the company had probably also made a mistake in forecasting customer demand for battery-powered vehicles.

The choice to sell a good part of electric cars does not mean, however, that Hertz has decided to abandon electric cars. You can read in the document: